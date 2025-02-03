This Upcoming AI-Powered Robot Camera Operator Follows You Around

Roll Cam Ai is the world’s first robotic AI-powered camera operator. Designed for solo shooters, the Roll Cam Ai aims to replace the need for certain users to hire camera operators.

Roll Cam’s creators say it is well-suited for low-budget solo creators on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as travel bloggers and real estate agents. The lattermost use case makes a lot of sense, as realtors often need to show prospective homebuyers and renters a tour of a home, which can be very difficult to produce alone.

The Roll Cam Ai will be arriving on Kickstarter later this month or early March and remains in active development. The creators are asking interested people to sign up for $1 to become a VIP on a dedicated website. VIPs will be able to purchase Roll Cam Ai at a 65% discount when it launches, bringing the price down to $249. Of course, the usual disclaimers about Kickstarter and the risks of crowdfunding apply here, so people are strongly encouraged to research any crowdfunding campaign before forking over money.

The new product is, at its core, a moving tripod platform that uses artificial intelligence to track a person and move to keep them in frame. The motorized tripod can support full-fledged camera systems, whether DSLR or mirrorless, or a smartphone. The Roll Cam Ai does not have a capture camera or a tripod, although it features a built-in video camera that provides the necessary tracking information for the device to function. It also has LiDAR, which it uses to maintain the desired distance between the capture camera and the subject.

The device has numerous tracking modes, including follow (from front, back, or side), a fixed speed mode, and the ability to track the subject in place. It can also perform 360-degree shots in place at a set speed, and users can adjust the tracking sensitivity, speed, and response time. Users can also teach Roll Cam a specific motion pattern, which it can then repeat. The device can also be manually controlled via a separate remote controller.

To keep things quiet and steady, the Roll Cam Ai uses silent stepper motors to move the wheels, which feature a rubber, shock-absorbing design. The Roll Cam Ai can move up to five miles per hour, a little faster than a brisk walking pace.

Roll Cam Ai tells PetaPixel that funding raised on Kickstarter will be used to upgrade the product, including further development to video stabilization and tracking performance, plus, of course, paying for manufacturing and shipping to backers.

Interested customers can sign up on Roll Cam Ai’s website to be notified when the campaign goes live on Kickstarter later this month or in early March.

