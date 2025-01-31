Japanese City Hires Security Guards to Stop Tourists Taking Selfies

A picturesque port city in Japan has hired security guards to control selfie-taking tourists at a popular photo spot.

Tourism officials in Otaru, a small city on the island of Hokkaido, Japan deployed security guards this week to patrol Funamizaka Slope, a steep street known for its stunning views of the port and sea.

The location, made famous by the 1995 Japanese film Love Letter, has become a hotspot for visitors seeking the perfect Instagram-worthy photo, causing congestion and safety concerns.

According to a report by The Guardian, the move comes ahead of the Lunar New Year Spring Festival, when large crowds are expected to flock to the area for coveted photos.

Officials say the guards are there to prevent selfie-tourists from blocking the narrow street and disrupting traffic as they pose for pictures.

Authorities have tightened control following a tragic incident earlier this month when a Chinese woman died after being struck by a train in Otaru. Her husband told police she had been trying to take a photograph at a location featured in the 2015 Chinese film Cities in Love and failed to notice the approaching train.

“This road is lined with houses and has heavy traffic,” a city official tells Japanese news agency the Mainichi Shimbun, according to The Guardian.

“Tourists standing on the street or walking side by side often make it impossible for vehicles to pass. The impact on residents has been significant, and this fiscal year has been particularly severe.”

There have also been reports of tourists entering private property without permission to take the perfect photo for social media.

Frustration is mounting among locals in Japan as the country struggles with overtourism, with visitors blocking roads for photos and ignoring local customs.

Last year, PetaPixel reported on how the city of Kyoto was planning to stop tourists taking photos of Geishas — with tensions over the issue reaching boiling point.

Unruly tourists were also poking camera lens-sized holes in a black screen erected to obstruct a popular view of Mount Fuji in Japan.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.