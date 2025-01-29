50 Cent Sued by Photographer Who Claims Rapper Struck Him With Car Door

50 Cent is being sued by a photographer who claims the rapper instructed his associates to hit him with the door of his car.

Photographer Guadalupe De Los Santos filed an assault lawsuit against 50 Cent (whose real name is Curtis Jackson) over an incident that allegedly occurred after the rapper’s book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles on September 11, 2024.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, De Los Santos says he had gone to the book signing to shoot photographs of 50 Cent at the event.

After the book signing, De Los Santos claims he was filming the rapper while riding his scooter when the SUV carrying 50 Cent pulled up next to him at a red light.

De Los Santos alleges that the rapper’s vehicle passenger was “forcefully swung” open – which hit the photographer and knocked him off his scooter to the ground.

According to the lawsuit, De Los Santos accuses 50 Cent of orchestrating the attack against him. The photographer claims the rapper ordered someone inside the SUV to hit him with the car door and cause him bodily harm.

“I believe the door was intentionally opened to hit me,” the photographer states in court documents.

De Los Santos claims he hit the pavement, suffered “bodily injuries,” and left his scooter beyond repair. He further states that the medical bills for his treatment are mounting, and his injuries have impacted his ability to work.

According to Law360, the photographer is suing 50 Cent for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking damages from the rapper.

In a statement to TMZ — the outlet which broke the story — 50 Cent’s attorney dismissed the photographer’s allegations, claiming the rapper had not been served.

“Mr. Jackson has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm,” his attorney tells the outlet.

“However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions, and other remedies that are available under law.

“Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms. Allred [the photographer’s attorney], Mr. Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore.”

However, TMZ confirmed that the lawsuit was not leaked but obtained from public records after it was filed. It was reportedly filed publicly in L.A. Superior Court Monday afternoon.

