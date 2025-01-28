The Society of Photographers Reveal Photographer of the Year 2024

A grisly photo of hyenas eating a hippo in the Masai Mara has won the 2024 Photographer of the Year Award organized by The Society of Photographers.

Frankie Adamson’s striking image, Kiss of Death, was picked by the judges for its “exceptional skill, storytelling, and execution.” Adamson explains that the photo, taken in May 2024, was the culmination of three days’ worth of trips out to a hippo carcass.

Second place went to Jane Thomson from Canada for her creative portrait of a cello player while third place went to Jessica McGovern of the U.K. for her photo of a dog bounding across a beach.

In total, there were 6,481 entries across 28 categories. A selection of the category winners can be seen below.

The Society of Photographers is a U.K.-based organization allowing photographers to network with other shooters. It hosts an annual convention which is the largest gathering of professional photographers in Europe.