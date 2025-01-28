The Society of Photographers Reveal Photographer of the Year 2024

Matt Growcoot
A group of hyenas feed on the carcass of a large animal in a grassy area. The scene captures the intensity and raw nature of wildlife in action, with several hyenas gathered closely around their meal.
Overall winner. | Frankie Adamson

A grisly photo of hyenas eating a hippo in the Masai Mara has won the 2024 Photographer of the Year Award organized by The Society of Photographers.

Frankie Adamson’s striking image, Kiss of Death, was picked by the judges for its “exceptional skill, storytelling, and execution.” Adamson explains that the photo, taken in May 2024, was the culmination of three days’ worth of trips out to a hippo carcass.

Second place went to Jane Thomson from Canada for her creative portrait of a cello player while third place went to Jessica McGovern of the U.K. for her photo of a dog bounding across a beach.

A blurred, dynamic photo of a woman playing a cello. Her movement is artistically captured, creating multiple overlapping images of her in motion. She wears a black top, and the background is a dark, muted green color.
Second place overall and winner of the Creative Portrait Photographer of the Year award. | Jane Thomson
A black dog is running energetically on a beach, its reflection visible in a shallow pool of water. The sky is a mix of blues and grays, with hints of orange on the horizon, indicating either sunrise or sunset.
Third place overall and winner of the Pet Portrait Photographer of the Year award. | Mike Kitchen

In total, there were 6,481 entries across 28 categories. A selection of the category winners can be seen below.

A military jet performs an acrobatic maneuver, leaving trails of smoke against a dark sky. The aircraft is angled downward with multiple swirling smoke trails adding dynamic movement to the scene.
Winner of Events Photographer of the Year award. | Mark Lynham
Modern architectural structure with a spiraling tower and a dome-like building set against a dramatic sky. The scene is in black and white, emphasizing curves and shadows, showcasing a futuristic and minimalist design.
Winner of the Architectural Photographer of the Year award. | Andre Boto
A greyhound wearing a blue vest with a UK flag stands on a table. Various trophies, rosettes, and awards are displayed in front of the dog, highlighting its achievements. The background is dark, emphasizing the dog and accolades.
Winner of the Commissioned Portrait Photographer of the Year award. | Christina Lauder
A scuba diver explores a large shipwreck resting on an ocean floor, covered in marine life. Sunlight filters through the water above, illuminating the scene in shades of gray.
Winner of Monochrome Photographer of the Year award. | David Bostock
A person wearing an avant-garde dress and a tall, sculptural headpiece made of white material. The outfit resembles wrapped paper, and they pose against a dark background, creating a dramatic contrast.
Winner of Fashion Photographer of the Year award. | Therese Asplund
A silhouetted figure is pressed against a translucent surface, creating an abstract form. Their arms are raised, and their body appears elongated and distorted, with soft shadows blurring the edges against a light background.
Winner of the Open Avant Garde Photographer of the Year award. | Barrie Spence
A peaceful lakeside scene at sunset with a person and a dog standing on a small peninsula. They are surrounded by calm water and tall trees with sparse leaves under a cloudy sky. Reflections are visible on the water's surface.
Winner of the Family and Group Photographer of the Year award. | Andrea Djivanova
A whimsical scene of a goldfish in a bowl holding a microphone. A person with feet on a table reads a newspaper titled "Fish Hunters Wanted." A "no fishing" sign on the table and kitchen details like a clock and curtain are visible.
Winner of the Visual Narrative Photographer of the Year award. | Andre Boto
A silhouetted woman stands in high heels, with her back turned, holding a black lace shawl over her shoulders. Her hair is in a ponytail, and she wears dangling earrings, posed against a softly lit textured background.
Winner of the Boudoir and Beauty Photographer of the Year award. | Andrew Hiorth
A woman with long hair leans against a dark wall. She is wearing an elegant, deep magenta dress and a large matching tulle headpiece. The lighting creates a dramatic and sophisticated atmosphere.
Winner of Individual Portrait Photographer of the Year award. | Therese Asplund
A dynamic image capturing the blurred motion of two birds in flight against a black background, with a brown bird on the left and a blue and yellow bird on the right, creating a sense of movement and energy.
Winner of In-camera Artistry Photographer of the Year award. | Feargal Quinn
A person in a floral-patterned kimono stands behind semi-transparent white curtains, softly illuminated by natural light. They are looking downward, creating a serene and contemplative atmosphere.
Winner of the Wedding Photographer of the Year award. | Yuta Inoue
Pregnant woman with long red hair stands against a textured blue-green background. She is nude, strategically posed with one hand on her belly and her hair cascading down, covering her form.
Winner of Maternity Photographer of the Year award. | Donatella Nicolini

A hand painted blue holds a globe with brown continents and blue oceans. The background shows numerous industrial smokestacks emitting thick, dark smoke into a cloudy sky, symbolizing pollution and environmental impact.

Close-up macro image of a hornet's face, showing large compound eyes, hairy texture, and segmented antennae against a soft green background. The intricate details of its exoskeleton and mouthparts are clearly visible.
Winner of Macro and Close-up Photographer of the Year award. | Kutub Uddin
Elderly man with white hair and a mustache gazes pensively through a window. The glass reflects blurred lights and shapes, creating a moody, introspective atmosphere.
Winner of Documentary Photographer of the Year award. | Mike Kitchen
A male gymnast with arm tattoos is performing an iron cross on gymnastic rings. He is wearing a blue uniform with red and white stripes. The background is completely black, emphasizing the athlete's strength and focus.
Winner of Sport Photographer of the Year award. | Terry Donnelly
Black pasta arranged in the shape of a fingerprint on a light surface, garnished with cherry tomatoes, basil leaves, and peppercorns. A fork with pasta and tomato is placed at the top right corner.
Winner of the Advertising and Commercial Photographer of the Year award. | Yuliy Vasilev

The Society of Photographers is a U.K.-based organization allowing photographers to network with other shooters. It hosts an annual convention which is the largest gathering of professional photographers in Europe.

