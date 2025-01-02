Instagram and Facebook to Fill Platforms With AI-Generated Accounts

Meta plans to fill Facebook and Instagram with AI-generated users that will exist on its platforms similar to real humans.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the vice-president of product for generative AI at Meta Connor Hayes says he expects the AIs to interact on Meta’s platforms in the same way standard accounts do.

“They’ll have bios and profile pictures and be able to generate and share content powered by AI on the platform,” he says. “That’s where we see all of this going.”

The AI-generated accounts will be part of a plethora of AI tools Meta is rolling out. Hayes says hundreds of thousands of avatars have already been created with the AI character tool. It was released in the U.S in July and will be launched in the rest of the world at some point in 2025.

Meta hopes that these new AI characters on the platfrom will help drive engagement on Facebook and Instagram but there is a risk that these types of accounts will fall flat by pumping out low quality content that contains misinfromation, alientating human users.

“Without robust safeguards, platforms risk amplifying false narratives through these AI-driven accounts,” Becky Owen, former head of Meta’s creator innovations team and global chief marketing and innovation officer at creative agency Billion Dollar Boy, tells the Financial Times.

“Unlike human creators, these AI personas don’t have lived experiences, emotions, or the same capacity for relatability.”

Meta All In on AI

Meta, like every other major tech company, is investing big in artificial intelligence. In October, it rankled artists when it suggested users could deploy its AI tool to artificially adds aurora lights into pictures.

Post by @meta View on Threads

Much of the AI tools big tech are offering are designed to lower the creative barrier, such as Meta’s AI advertising tools that animates still pictures alongside its AI image generator and AI video generator platforms.

“Meta needs to continue to make investments in its platforms, it cannot rest on its laurels and I’m personally proud of Meta for making advancements in AI and continuing to lower the barrier to entry for advertisers,” says CEO of MikMak Rachel Tipograph.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.