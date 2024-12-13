Mars Perseverance Rover Climbs Out of Jezero Crater and Onto New Horizons

Matt Growcoot
A dusty Martian landscape with rolling hills in the background. Tire tracks from a rover are visible on the right side, leading from the foreground into the distance. The sky appears hazy and the terrain is covered in fine reddish sand.
Perseverance looks back at its ascent up to the rim of the Jezero Crater.

If you have been following the progress of NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover, you will know that so far, it has exclusively been in the Jezero Crater, which is about 28 miles wide and was formed 3.9 billion years ago.

It landed in Jezero in February 2021 and since then has been exploring the crater, conducting science experiments, and beaming back remarkable photos.

A spacecraft's rover is being lowered onto a dusty, rocky surface with visible cables. The rover is equipped with wheels and various scientific instruments. The background is a textured terrain, hinting at a planetary landscape.
Perseverance landing in Jezero as seen from the sky crane deploying it.

But as of today, Perseverance is no longer inside Jezero. For the past three and a half months, the rover has been climbing out of the crater’s rim toward what NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is calling “Lookout Hill.”

During those 100 days or so, Perseverance ascended 1,640 vertical feet (500 vertical meters), climbing 20 percent grades while making stops to conduct science operations.

A dusty Martian landscape with rocky terrain and hills in the background. In the foreground, part of a rover with visible wheels and instruments is capturing the view. The sky appears hazy, suggesting a dusty atmosphere.
The view from the other side. This is what greeted Perseverance after it had gotten to the summit of Lookout Hill.
A topographic map of Mars highlighting Jezero Crater. The map shows various craters and regions marked with names, with Jezero Crater located in the Nili Fossae region. Color gradients indicate elevation changes on the Martian surface.
Jezero is on the edge of the Isidis basin.

“During the Jezero Crater rim climb, our rover drivers have done an amazing job negotiating some of the toughest terrain we’ve encountered since landing,” says Steven Lee, deputy project manager for Perseverance at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

“They developed innovative approaches to overcome these challenges — even tried driving backward to see if it would help — and the rover has come through it all like a champ. Perseverance is ‘go’ for everything the science team wants to throw at it during this next science campaign.”

A rocky, barren Martian landscape with the shadow of a rover cast on the surface. The horizon is visible in the distance under a partly overcast sky.
The first color photo Perserverance beamed back from inside Jezero.
A map showing a detailed terrain with a white and blue path line indicating a route between various labeled locations, including Waypoint 3 and Navidad Slipface, with rocky and sandy areas visible.
The location of Lookout Hill, the point that Perseverance exited Jezero after a monthslong climb.

What’s Next for Perseverance?

Now that it has reached Lookout Hill and climbed out of the crater, the rover can look out onto terrain it has never seen before. 2025 will see it travel approximately four miles, collecting samples and exploring sites of interest.

“Percy”, as Perseverance is nicknamed, will head to a location called “Witch Hazel Hill” next, a rocky outcrop where “each layer is like a page in the book of Martian history.”

Mars Perseverance selfie along with the now defunct Ingenuity Drone.

“As we drive down the hill, we will be going back in time, investigating the ancient environments of Mars recorded in the crater rim,” says Candice Bedford, a Perseverance scientist from Purdue University.

“Then, after a steep descent, we take our first turns of the wheel away from the crater rim toward ‘Lac de Charmes,’ about two miles south.”

Image credits: NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
NASA NASA Perseverance Rover Captures 152-image Mosaic of Belva Crater
Jezero Crater NASA Perseverance Rover Captures 360 Image of Ancient Mars River
mars sunset NASA Helicopter Captures Gorgeous Sunset on Mars
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Takes Selfie with the Ingenuity Drone
Discussion