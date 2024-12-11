Yashica and I’m Back Team Up for a Camera-Equipped Bicycle Helmet

Yashica and I’m Back have previously teamed up for fun and unusual photo products like the I’m Back Film and the tiny Micro Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera. The latest collaboration is significantly stranger: the Yashica I’m Back VirtusX1 cycling helmet.

The VirtusX1 Smart Helmet combines a relatively straightforward bicycle helmet with a Yashica lens, a 2K camera, and wireless connectivity. “The VirtusX1 fuses tech and safety into an all-in-one helmet, redefining the ride experience for urban cyclists and e-bike enthusiasts alike,” the collaborators explain.

With its wide-angle fisheye lens (precise field of view unspecified), the VirtusX1 promises to capture clear video in front of a cyclist at 2K/30p or 1080/60p. It also has audio recording and a built-in speaker, so it can document rides for fun or act as a “dashcam” for bikers for safety and security. The camera is controlled via a handlebar-mounted remote and pairs seamlessly with the I’m Back mobile app, where riders can view live camera footage, save recordings to their phone, and edit and share video.

The VirtusX1 supports microSD cards up to 128GB in capacity and includes a 1,600 mAh battery that promises up to 10 hours of operation when using the helmet’s built-in lights. The helmet charges via USB-C.

The built-in lights, like the camera, are controlled via the handlebar-mounted remote. Users can take advantage of a bright white front light, a blinking red rear light, and left and right turn signals.

Safety is, of course, of utmost concern with any bicycle helmet. The VirtusX1 complies with European NTA-8776 regulations for high-speed e-bikes and meets standard bike regulations (EN 1078/CPSC). Comfort matters, too, and the helmet cam promises a form-fitting system with adjustable straps and internal fabric pads. The Yashica I’m Back VirtusX1 comes in two sizes, small and large, fitting heads from 55 to 63 centimeters in circumference (21.6 to 24.8 inches). The helmet weighs around 500 grams (17.6 ounces).

Pricing and Availability

The Yashica I’m Back VirtusX1 Smart Helmet is available to back now on Indiegogo starting at $180, 40 percent off the eventual retail price of $300. The helmet is expected to arrive in July 2025, so it will be a bit of a wait for backers.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Yashica I’m Back