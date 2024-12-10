Shutterstock Chief Says AI Needs Photographers to Survive

A Shutterstock director has exclusively told PetaPixel that photographers have a “vital role” to play in the future of AI technology.

Senior Director of AI and Data Science at Shutterstock Dr. Alessandra Sala says that generative AI applications, such as image generators, “fundamentally depend on real-world data” like the pictures photographers create.

“High-quality, ethically sourced photographs are the bedrock upon which AI models learn and evolve,” says Dr. Sala. “Photographers, therefore, will continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of AI.”

AI Will Always Need New Imagery

Dr. Sala explains that photographers “inspire and train” AI models. Adding that the technology needs real images to thrive, remain unbiased, and maintain its integrity.

“AI excels at learning patterns and replicating styles, but it relies on photographers to provide the first spark of creativity, capturing the nuances and complexities of the real world,” she says.

“This constant influx of fresh, diverse, and ethically sourced images is crucial; without it, AI models risk stagnation and ‘model collapse’.

“Moreover, popular imagery doesn’t always reflect the full spectrum of our world, culture, and preferences. Photography holds immense value, and the increasing demand for new, diverse content directly addresses the need for high-quality, representative data to train AI models. ”

Shutterstock previously announced a raft of deals with some of the world’s biggest tech firms including Meta, Amazon, Apple, Google, and OpenAI. A report earlier this year stated that Shutterstock made $104 million in revenue last year via these licensing agreements with AI companies.

A report in November suggested AI companies are struggling to come up with new and better products, partly because of data shortages. AI can’t train on AI images and data owners are wising up and increasingly blocking AI firms from using their IP.

Therefore Shutterstock is in a unique position thanks to having “millions” of contributors. The company has an AI contributor fund which “directly compensates Shutterstock contributors if their IP was used in the development of AI-generative models.”

Dr. Sala says AI models will continue to “need quality content to clearly perceive and represent our dynamic reality.” She points to new trends and unforeseen events, such as the need for images of people wearing face masks during the pandemic, which shows that AI machines need up-to-date information.

“Photographers provide the crucial link to current events and emerging styles,” Dr. Sala adds. “Ensuring AI remains relevant and representative of our ever-changing reality.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.