Julian Lennon Looks Back at His Life in New Photo Book

Julian Lennon, the son of former Beatle John, is best known for his music career that began in the 1980s, but he is also an accomplished photographer reflected in a new retrospective Life’s Fragile Moments.

Lennon tells PetaPixel that many people are unaware that he’s been a fine art photographer for over 14 years and has exhibited his work in over 40 shows.

Life’s Fragile Moments is Lennon’s first photo book that delves through what he has experienced and captured over the course of his lifetime.

“The editing process [for the book] was about trying to tell the same story/collection, in 4-10 images, as you would 40 images…That was the driving force, the essence, my guideline,” Lennon says.

As he laid the book out, the Liverpool-born photographer tried to understand what matters, what is important, and what is it that he is trying to express.

“And it’s to show the audience where I’m coming from, my voice in another medium,” Lennon adds. “And like music, it’s about relating to people, sharing a message, sharing the Truth.”

Lennon’s book traverses the globe showing his shots from Ethiopia, Istanbul, New York City, and many more. It also goes through his experiences of being a film set photographer and capturing celebrities.

“Japan is one of my favourite destinations,” Lennon says. “A lifetime is not enough, to truly understand and appreciate this country, its people, and its customs.”

Lennon was asked by Jack Bender, the director of Leonard Cohen documentary to shoot behind-the-scenes photos of famous artists performing in the show.

“I had no plan or approach,” Lennon says. “Those shots were taken during the Filming of a Tribute Concert for Leonard Cohen. So I just used whatever light was available, kept out of everyone’s way, and just shot what I could, whenever I could… Voila!”

Lennon says his go-to cameras are the Leica Q3 and Sony a7R IV. “On occasion, I use the Fujifilm GFX 50S but I’ve also used the Leica V-Lux and the M11. In the past, I shot with a Canon 5D Mark IV. I also take a large amount of photos on my iPhone, if that’s all I have with me at the time.”

It has been reported that Lennon’s Dad gave him his first camera, a Polarouid SX-70. Lennon says that while he does own one of his Dad’s SX-70s, it wasn’t his first camera. “Our household always had some sort of throwaway camera, for holidays,” he adds.

Julian Lennon: Life’s Fragile Moments is published by teNeues. More of Lennon’s work can be found on his Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Julian Lennon.