Julian Lennon Looks Back at His Life in New Photo Book

Matt Growcoot
A woman with long, dark hair stands in profile against a black background, eyes closed. The lighting creates a dramatic contrast, highlighting her face and upper body while the rest blends into the dark.
Lana Del Rey in Montreal, Canada, 2017. | Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon, the son of former Beatle John, is best known for his music career that began in the 1980s, but he is also an accomplished photographer reflected in a new retrospective Life’s Fragile Moments.

Lennon tells PetaPixel that many people are unaware that he’s been a fine art photographer for over 14 years and has exhibited his work in over 40 shows.

A black and white reflection of buildings in a puddle, with a tall clock tower and a row of ornate columns. The water's ripples create a distorted, abstract effect.
Venice, Italy, 2013.
A woman in a loose, white outfit sits on a white armchair, gazing out of a window. Soft light filters through sheer curtains, creating a peaceful and contemplative mood in a minimalist setting.
On the set of The Price of Desire. Roquebrune Cap-Martin, France, 2014.

Life’s Fragile Moments is Lennon’s first photo book that delves through what he has experienced and captured over the course of his lifetime.

“The editing process [for the book] was about trying to tell the same story/collection, in 4-10 images, as you would 40 images…That was the driving force, the essence, my guideline,” Lennon says.

As he laid the book out, the Liverpool-born photographer tried to understand what matters, what is important, and what is it that he is trying to express.

“And it’s to show the audience where I’m coming from, my voice in another medium,” Lennon adds. “And like music, it’s about relating to people, sharing a message, sharing the Truth.”

Black and white photo of a vintage car driving along a coastal road. A person wearing sunglasses is reflected in the side mirror. The sky is filled with dramatic clouds, and a city skyline is visible in the distance.
Cuba, 2018.
A black and white portrait of a young person with an intense gaze, wearing a headscarf. Their hands are gently resting near their face. The background is slightly blurred with other figures partially visible.
Ethiopia, 2014.

Lennon’s book traverses the globe showing his shots from Ethiopia, Istanbul, New York City, and many more. It also goes through his experiences of being a film set photographer and capturing celebrities.

“Japan is one of my favourite destinations,” Lennon says. “A lifetime is not enough, to truly understand and appreciate this country, its people, and its customs.”

A person wearing traditional Japanese attire, including a black kimono with floral patterns, white undergarment, and red obi. The hairstyle is adorned with decorative hair ornaments. The face is painted in traditional white makeup.
Japan, 2019.
A breathtaking view of mountain peaks shrouded in mist and clouds, stretching into the distance. The scene is bathed in shades of blue and gray, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere.
Southern Europe, 2012.

Lennon was asked by Jack Bender, the director of Leonard Cohen documentary to shoot behind-the-scenes photos of famous artists performing in the show.

“I had no plan or approach,” Lennon says. “Those shots were taken during the Filming of a Tribute Concert for Leonard Cohen. So I just used whatever light was available, kept out of everyone’s way, and just shot what I could, whenever I could… Voila!”

A black-and-white image of a man sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful. An unseen person stands nearby, adjusting his shirt collar. The scene is dramatic, with strong shadows and highlights.
Sting in Montreal, Canada, 2017, for the Leonard Cohen concert.
A narrow passage between rows of above-ground tombs in a cemetery, with shadows of crosses cast on the walls. The black and white image highlights the architectural details and serene atmosphere.
Corsica, France, 2023.

Lennon says his go-to cameras are the Leica Q3 and Sony a7R IV. “On occasion, I use the Fujifilm GFX 50S but I’ve also used the Leica V-Lux and the M11. In the past, I shot with a Canon 5D Mark IV. I also take a large amount of photos on my iPhone, if that’s all I have with me at the time.”

It has been reported that Lennon’s Dad gave him his first camera, a Polarouid SX-70. Lennon says that while he does own one of his Dad’s SX-70s, it wasn’t his first camera. “Our household always had some sort of throwaway camera, for holidays,” he adds.

A man with dark hair and a necklace stands with his arm resting on the head of a woman with light hair. The woman wears a light-colored embroidered jacket. They pose in front of a black background with white cursive writing.
Julian is the son of John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, pictured here in Liverpool in 2009. | Photo by Matt Growcoot
Cover of "Life's Fragile Moments" by Julian Lennon. A black-and-white image shows a woman looking at herself in a mirror, with her back to the camera. Photographers are visible in the background. The title and author's name are in the foreground.
Life is Fragile in Lennon’s first photo book.

Julian Lennon: Life’s Fragile Moments is published by teNeues. More of Lennon’s work can be found on his Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Julian Lennon.

