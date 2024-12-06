Suspect Steals Trail Camera From Home and Then Takes Selfie With It

A suspect allegedly broke into a house, stole a homeowner’s trail camera, and then foolishly took a selfie with it.

Police managed to quickly identify the suspect after they shared the selfie, that the alleged thief took on the stolen trail camera, with the public.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into a home in Edneyville Community in Henderson County, North Carolina at around 4.00 P.M. on November 26.

It appears that the alleged thief swiftly stole the homeowner’s cellular trail camera.

But then as he was removing the batteries from the trail camera five minutes later, the suspect took a selfie with the device — providing crucial photographic evidence and making it a lot easier for cops to solve the crime.

From Selfie to Mugshot

“Folks, we can’t fix stupid, but we can arrest it,” the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office writes in a social media post.

“On Nov. 26 at around 4.00 p.m., this genius decided to break into a home on Gilliam Mountain Road in the Edneyville Community.

“His brilliant move? Stealing a cellular trail camera that snapped his picture while he was taking out the batteries.”

“If you recognize this criminal mastermind, please contact Detective Joe Bilbrey at 828-694-2716 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on our mobile app,” the sheriff’s office’s post said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s post ended with the remark: “Let’s help him achieve his ultimate goal: a mugshot.”

On Monday the Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted the selfie of the suspect on its social media pages. And by Thursday morning, the police put out a message to let people know that it had identified the trail camera thief.

PetaPixel previously reported on a hapless thief who stole a city game camera which then began sending photos of him to the police. The suspect was unaware that the trail cam installed by the city of Live Oak, Texas was transmitting photos of him as he sat on his bed shirtless.

The man was recognized via his tattoos in the photos; he has “Martinez” inked in large letters on his left arm.



Image credits: Header photo via Instagram/ Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.