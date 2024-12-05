The UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter Was Wearing a Photography Backpack

The gunman at the center of the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing in New York yesterday was wearing a premium photography backpack.

Surveillance footage captured images of the assailant who shot and killed Brian Thompson outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan early on Wednesday morning.

In a bizarre twist, the gunman is seen clearly wearing a 20L Everyday Backpack by Peak Design made for photographers on the move.

I know a peak design everyday backpack when I see one pic.twitter.com/RVury7rd6W — Browningtons 🔜📸 NOUNSVITATIONAL (@Browningtons_) December 4, 2024

The Everyday Backpack V2 is a popular photo bag that costs $300 and was PetaPixel’s pick for “Best Day-Use Backpack” for a number of years until it was replaced by the Gura Gear Kiboko City Backpack.

The surveillance images have led to some commentators to sepculate whether the assassin is a photographer.

“They’re made for photographers but I guess the side door access works well for hitmen as well?” writes Sam on the social media platfrom X.

“The assassin was wearing a peak design backpack, I wonder what camera he shoots with,” writes another.

The Case So Far

According to The New York Times, the gunman laid in wait for the executive before opening fire and fleeing into Central Park on a Citi Bike.

He had been inside a Starbucks prior to the attack around 6:45 a.m. Law enforcement has released surveillance images of him inside the coffee shop.

There is surveillance video of the attack showing 50-year-old Brian Thompson being gunned down. He stumbles and turns toward his assailant whose pistol jammed during the assault.

Police are searching a hostel in upper Manhattan where the gunman may have been staying.

CNN reports that the words “delay” and “despose” were found inscribed on some of the shell casings. These could indicate a motive.

Detectives believe they are dealing with an experienced marksman because of the way he operated.

The UnitedHealth Group says it is “deeply saddened and shocked” by Thompson’s death. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him,” the company says in a statement.