The Schlepp One is the ‘World’s Lightest’ Camera Cart

A new camera cart company, Schlepp, has launched its first product on Kickstarter: the small yet robust Schlepp One.

Camera carts are a staple on film sets, and a new Kickstarter has launched with an interesting new take on this quintessential kit. German company Schlepp is introducing the Schlepp One, a compact camera cart they claim is smaller and lighter than the competition.

A play on the Yiddish term “schlep,” referring to tediously carrying or hauling something heavy or cumbersome, the Schlepp One is certainly poised to help photographers and videographers schlep their gear. The Schlepp One can be assembled in minutes, and is designed for single person use. At a little over 25 pounds (around 11 kilograms), it’s very lightweight, and can easily be broken down for transportation or storage. Despite its size, the cart is made from a mix of stainless steel and aluminum alloy.

The cart can support up to 121 pounds (about 55 kilograms), and the shelving units are sized to fit a standard carry on suitcase—which could be incredibly handy for anyone working out of a Pelican 1510 or similar case full of gear. The work surface itself can be raised from 29.5 to 37.4 inches (75-95 centimeters).

Schlepp notes on the Kickstarter campaign page that the Schlepp One does not replace traditional heavy duty camera carts, but rather offers a similar working experience on smaller shoots where one wouldn’t normally schlep a large camera cart.

The Schlepp One comes in two configurations during the Kickstarter campaign window. The first is a self-assembly version which ships disassembled. Currently that goes for 700 euros (about $730). The other is a fully-assembled model that ships ready for use from Berlin, which is presently sitting at 809 euros (right around $850). Both versions of the cart are slated to ship in spring 2025.

Schlepp is also planning to unveil a collection of user-made accessories for the cart, as well as establishing a “community” to share modification suggestions and accessories. The company states it will release a “Hardware Development Kit,” with precise tech drawings and specifications, if the Kickstarter campaign is successful.

Interested backers can make pledges on the Schlepp One Kickstarter page until December 15th.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

Image credits: Schlepp.