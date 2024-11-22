RAF Photographers Reach For The Skies In High-Octane Photo Contest

The winning images from the annual Royal Air Force (RAF) Photographic Competition have gone live and reveal a varied and often awe-inspiring amount of entries from service personnel within the high-octane submissions.

Supported by UK-based photo retailer WEX, 2024’s photo contest attracted thousands of entries from service personnel and photos vary greatly from scenes of intense military action to lesser-seen moments from the life of the service, such as ceremonies and sporting events.

According to official release information, the annual RAF Photographic Competition was established to promote the image and reputation of the RAF, Britain’s air and space force, through the medium of photography and video and to encourage and develop high standards in all styles and disciplines of military photography and video.

Images and video could be entered into a choice of 11 submission categories consisting of: RAF Photographer of the year, RAF Feature, RAF Sports, Technical/Engineering Photography, Personnel, The Mallet Student Trophy, Photographic Section Portfolio, RAF Operations and Exercises, Current RAF Equipment, Video and Amateur. A ‘Peoples’ Choice’ category is selected from the best of the winners and is judged online by public vote.

One of the competition judges, Aviation photographer Sławek Hesja Krajniewski, commented “When I first saw the submitted images, it immediately told me that it would not be easy to choose the best ones. Some photographers had phenomenal opportunities to make their works, others had better equipment, others with greater technique or creative ideas. When choosing the best imagery, I had to take into account the composition, technique of both photography and processing and probably the most important – the wow effect!’

Scenes from winning and commended images included fighter jets parked under aurora skies, helicopters landing among sandstorms and parachute specialists leaping into the skies, along with flyovers past iconic London landmarks and aircraft being prepared in golden morning light.



Along with the category winners, the competition features an overall winner and this year it was claimed by Andrew Wheeler, who took the top RAF Photographers of the Year award for his portfolio of six images that included a striking mono frame of RAF service personnel cheering in tribute to the King.

A full list of winners and their imagery can be seen in gallery form on the RAF Photographic Competition website.