Documentarian Susan Meiselas Receives Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award

Matt Growcoot
A woman wrapped in a towel sits surrounded by people in shorts at a busy location. She looks ahead with a focused expression. A poster in the background reads "MOVIN' EAST".
Roseann on the way to Manhattan Beach, New York City, 1978. © Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos

Susan Meiselas will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award from the Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Meiselas is a decorated documentarian who has covered a wide range of topics that include insurrection in Nicaragua and carnival strippers in New England.

A person wearing a sequined bikini top and a long skirt poses with one arm raised in front of a large tent. The person has an elaborate hairstyle and wears a decorative armband. The background shows the tent fabric and its pointed roof.
USA. The Star. Tunbridge, Vermont. 1975. ©Susan Meiselas/Magnum Photos.

The Baltimore-born photographer’s work often focuses on the stories of women. In the 1970s, she embarked on a project about girls growing up in Little Italy, New York entitled Prince Street Girls.

Her first major photography project documented strippers at New England fairs and carnivals, which she worked on during summers while teaching in the New York City public schools. Carnival Strippers (1972-75) documents the onstage and offstage experiences of women doing striptease at small-town carnivals across New England, capturing both their performative and private lives, counter-balanced with a collage of voices of all the participants, from the girl show manager to the women on stage and the men in the audience.

Two girls with shoulder-length hair, wearing similar tube tops and jeans, stand confidently on a city street. They look at each other with relaxed expressions. The backdrop features an old brick building with fire escapes and a person in the distance.
USA. New York City. 1976. Little Italy. Dee and Lisa on Mott Street. © Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos

But it was her coverage of the Nicaraguan Revolution that led to international fame. Embedded with the Sandinista rebels, she captured iconic images that brought global attention to the country’s struggle and became defining visual records of the era. Her photograph of a Sandinista rebel throwing a Molotov cocktail, famously dubbed Molotov Man, became a symbol of the Sandinista revolution and her photos have been incorporated into local textbooks in Nicaragua.

Meiselas has also documented women escaping domestic violence in the U.K., human rights issues in Latin America, and has compiled a photographic history of Kurdistan.

A colorful playground scene with a playhouse featuring a green door and red walls on artificial grass. A mural on the wall in the background shows a rainbow, sun, and hills. Toys are scattered around, with some leaves on the ground.
Children’s play area, a refuge in the Black Country, UK 2015. © Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos

“I am honored to receive this Award for my contribution to the ever-expanding world of photography,” Meiselas says per a press release.

“Over the past 50 years, I have had the privilege of witnessing history being made, sharing the often unseen lives of those engaged in its making.

“The work on display invites reflection not only on the photographs themselves but also on the relationships that shaped and inspired them.”

A ghostly figure of a woman sits in a wooden chair, partially transparent, with bare feet visible. Beside her is a small table with a potted plant. The scene is set in a simple room with wooden floors and a plain wall.
Self-portrait, 44 Irving Street, Cambridge MA, 1971. © Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos

Excerpts of five projects by Meiselas will be on view at London’s Somerset House (April 17 to May 5, 2025). Drawing from her earliest bodies of work, 44 Irving Street, Prince Street Girls and Carnival Strippers, to her later projects Pandora’s Box and A Room of Their Own, the exhibition traces recurring thematic elements Meiselas has cultivated in her practice, focussing on what is often hidden from public view.

Meiselas follows Sebastião Salgado who received the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Awards last year.

, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
VICE 2015 Photo Issue Offers a Powerful Look at the World Around Us
Trail camera captures fight between coyote and eagle Epic Trail Cam Photos Shows Fight Between Eagles and Coyote
Great Reads in Photography: January 17, 2021
Two Photographers Selected for $500,000 MacArthur “Genius” Grants
Discussion