Photographer Recreates Famous Artworks Using Everyday Household Objects

A photographer used everyday domestic scenes to recreate some of the world’s most famous artworks by artists such as Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh.

Aaron Tilley carried out the project, he calls A series of mundane art reproductions, for Kinfolk Magazine. Each photo had to recreate a well-known artwork using only domestic items.

Tilley tells PetaPixel that he made all the photos in his home by using everyday items like laundry, cleaning materials, and bathroom items.

“When Kinfolk approached me with the idea, I instantly thought it was brilliant and had the potential to be really fun and creative to develop,” explains Tilley.

“Kinfolk are fantastic for allowing creative freedom within their projects. I knew with the right team it would be possible to pull off the idea.”

Tilley is used to employing everyday objects and placing them in an unexpected scenario. In 2017, he took photos of breakfast food arranged in the style of famous artists.

“When these objects are taken out of their usual context the result is an image that is playful with subtle humour and that is hopefully thought-provoking,” he says.

“Another important factor in my work is a feeling of realness and authenticity, even if the scenario is a bit surreal — I always strive to capture compositions as fully as possible in-camera.”

Tilley took two days to complete the shoot and says the most challenging artwork to reproduce was The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh, which he created by using laundry.

“There was a fine balance of making the laundry in the machine feel real and also represent the artwork in a clear enough way that it would be recognised,” says Tilley.

“We didn’t want it to feel too laboured — it needed to feel as loose and as natural as possible. Hopefully we’ve struck the right balance.”

The London-based photographer says his favorite recreation is A Bigger Splash by David Hockney which he shot in his kitchen sink.

“Recreating it in a dishwashing scene was super playful and the ‘splash’ itself was very satisfying,” he says. “I think it is really successful.”

More of Tilley’s work can be found on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Aaron Tilley.