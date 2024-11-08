Photographer Recreates Famous Artworks Using Everyday Household Objects

A split image: the left side shows a splash in a swimming pool by a diving board with a modern house and palm trees in the background. The right side shows a splash in a kitchen sink, with sponges, utensils, and a tiled blue wall.
Photographer Aaron Tilley’s recreation of David Hockney’s A Bigger Splash, left.

A photographer used everyday domestic scenes to recreate some of the world’s most famous artworks by artists such as Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh.

Aaron Tilley carried out the project, he calls A series of mundane art reproductions, for Kinfolk Magazine. Each photo had to recreate a well-known artwork using only domestic items.

View of a washing machine drum filled with various colored towels and clothes, including blue, yellow, green, and plaid patterns.
The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh.

A starry night sky swirls with vibrant blues, yellows, and whites above a quiet village. A prominent cypress tree stands tall in the foreground, and rolling hills stretch across the horizon under the luminous celestial display.

Tilley tells PetaPixel that he made all the photos in his home by using everyday items like laundry, cleaning materials, and bathroom items.

“When Kinfolk approached me with the idea, I instantly thought it was brilliant and had the potential to be really fun and creative to develop,” explains Tilley.

Kinfolk are fantastic for allowing creative freedom within their projects. I knew with the right team it would be possible to pull off the idea.”

A butternut squash with dappled light casts shadows on a wooden board. Nearby, kitchen utensils like a strainer and masher stand inside a ceramic container, with a plastic bag in the background.
Yayoi Kusama: Pumpkin.

A large, yellow pumpkin sculpture with black polka dots sits on a concrete pier, overlooking a calm sea. The background features distant mountains under a partly cloudy sky.

An open kitchen cabinet displays three shelves filled with cans of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, neatly arranged in a row. The shelves are white, and the background features a dark blue tiled wall.
Campbell’s Soup Cans by Andy Warhol.

A grid of 32 Campbell's soup cans, each labeled with a different flavor, arranged in four rows and eight columns. The cans display classic red and white labels with the word "Campbell's" and each flavor's name.

Tilley is used to employing everyday objects and placing them in an unexpected scenario. In 2017, he took photos of breakfast food arranged in the style of famous artists.

“When these objects are taken out of their usual context the result is an image that is playful with subtle humour and that is hopefully thought-provoking,” he says.

“Another important factor in my work is a feeling of realness and authenticity, even if the scenario is a bit surreal — I always strive to capture compositions as fully as possible in-camera.”

A blurred image of bathroom items behind textured glass, including various bottles and containers for toiletries or skincare products, along with a toothbrush in a holder on a white surface.
Giorgio Morandi: Still Life.

A still life painting features various geometric vases and containers in neutral tones of brown, beige, and gray, arranged on a flat surface. The composition highlights the contrast between light and shadow.

Tilley took two days to complete the shoot and says the most challenging artwork to reproduce was The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh, which he created by using laundry.

“There was a fine balance of making the laundry in the machine feel real and also represent the artwork in a clear enough way that it would be recognised,” says Tilley.

“We didn’t want it to feel too laboured — it needed to feel as loose and as natural as possible. Hopefully we’ve struck the right balance.”

A surreal sculpture of a slender figure dressed in a suit, leaning against a wall. The head is a floating bowler hat and tie, adding to the abstract appearance. A wooden chair sits nearby on a wooden floor.
Walking Man by Alberto Giacometti.

A tall, slender bronze sculpture of a figure walking with elongated limbs and a textured surface, set against a plain white background. The figure's stride is captured mid-motion, conveying movement and energy.

The London-based photographer says his favorite recreation is A Bigger Splash by David Hockney which he shot in his kitchen sink.

“Recreating it in a dishwashing scene was super playful and the ‘splash’ itself was very satisfying,” he says. “I think it is really successful.”

A yellow sponge floats on water in a sink, with a visible splash beside it. A pink and a blue sponge rest on the sink edge. Two forks lie near a metal backing, and cleaning brushes are against a blue tiled wall.
A Bigger Splash by David Hockney.

A painting depicts a splash in a swimming pool in front of a modern house with large glass windows. A diving board is in the foreground, and two tall palm trees are visible against a clear blue sky.

More of Tilley’s work can be found on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Aaron Tilley.

