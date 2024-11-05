You Can Watch the First Seven Minutes of Horror Film Providing You Smile Into Your Webcam

Viewers can now watch the opening scene of hit horror film Smile 2 online if they are willing to smile into their webcam for seven minutes straight — otherwise the video will pause.

The sequel to the 2022 supernatural thriller Smile was released in theaters on October 18 and quickly became one of the highest-grossing horror films of the year — taking in $109.7 million worldwide at the box office.

However, Paramount has now released the first seven minutes of Smile 2 for horror fans to watch for free online. But there’s a catch.

Viewers are only able to watch the creepy intro of Smile 2 without any cost if they are prepared to grin into their webcam for the duration of it.

And if the viewer stops smiling or their grin starts to wane at any point during Smile 2’s terrifying opening scenes, the responsive technology will pause the video and the movie stops playing.

How to Watch The Intense Opening of ‘Smile 2’ if You Grin

Viewers can watch the first seven minutes of Smile 2 online on Paramount’s dedicated webpage.

Once a user clicks on the Paramount link to view the clip, the webpage requires age verification. Users must put in their date of birth to confirm they can watch the opening scene of the R-rated movie.

A screen then comes up that reads: “Watch the first 7 minutes… only if you smile.”

The user will then have to activate their webcam on their laptop or phone. A small picture-in-picture window will then play on the bottom of the screen where the viewer can see their own face smiling back at them as Smile 2 starts rolling on the main window.

If the viewer stops smiling during the intense opening scene, the facial recognition quickly registers this. The playback of the movie pauses and turns to black with an ominous message that says “Keep Smiling.”

The webpage, which flashes the viewer’s image green upon smiling, immediately changes to show a red outline at the drop of a smile.

Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott as global pop sensation Skye Riley who begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events as she embarks on a new world tour.