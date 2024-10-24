Android 15 Update Reportedly Bricks Some User’s Smartphones

The Android 15 update is causing unexpected bricking of Google Pixel 6 devices — leaving them unusable.

Millions of Pixel users have already upgraded to Android 15, the latest version of Google’s mobile OS.

However, the software update is reportedly bricking some older Galaxy smartphones — specifically Pixel 6 devices.

According to Android Police, users have reported that their Pixel 6 devices have become completely unresponsive after installing the update — with no clear fix in sight.

They claim that troubleshooting methods to reboot after the update are yielding no results.

According to Android Police, it is believed that the bricking risk may be connected to the Private Space feature on Android 15.

The Private Space feature allows users to wall off sensitive apps such as photo rolls and banking services. They can hide their apps behind biometric security — thereby preventing potential malcontents from accessing sensitive data.

‘It’s Completely Dead’

However multiple Reddit users have complained that their Pixel 6 smartphones are dead after upgrading to Android 15 and enabling Private Space.

“Just giving a PSA to anyone who has a Pixel 6. Don’t enable the private space feature if you upgrade to Android 15.” a Reddit user named GeoByte writes.

“I unlocked the private space area, opened an app I installed in it, and it bricked my Pixel 6. I can’t turn the phone on or reboot it using the methods provided by Google. It’s completely dead.”

“Same thing happened to me on my Pixel 6 Pro,” another Reddit user called GegoByte writes. “Google support is no help at all.”

Other users claim their device bricked immediately after opening the app within Private Space while some say their smartphones suddenly died during regular use, despite having sufficient battery remaining.

According to the publication, Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. However, it recommends that Pixel 6 owners hold off on installing the update for now or using Private Space if they’ve already installed it.

Pixel users should also turn off automatic updates in their settings to avoid being caught unaware by any potentially faulty versions of Android 15.

Google released its stable version of Android 15 to Pixel phones on October 15. The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a are the oldest Pixel models to receive the update.



