Echoes of Life: Stories of Galapagos

As a multidisciplinary creative, I was brought on by Craghoppers UK a couple of years ago to help execute a brand refresh. The brand’s look and feel had lost its consistency, so my role was to realign its identity. This involved establishing new typefaces, color palettes, and a comprehensive toolkit that would guide future creative decisions.



Simultaneously, I art-directed campaigns and shoots while contributing to their content creation efforts. One of the key projects on the table was centered around Craghoppers’ partnership with the Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT). I was asked to review and shape this initiative, which led to my agreeing to develop three documentary-style short films focusing on three protagonists and their stories in the Galapagos Islands.

This marked the beginning of a year-long project, including two trips to the Galapagos Islands in December 2023 and August 2024. Over the course of this journey, we produced numerous film drafts, captured thousands of photos, and excitingly and proudly released the first film just last week.

Where LIFE Thrives focuses on the story of Lucia Norris who was born in Quito but spent much of her childhood on San Cristobal Island in the Galapagos. Lucia’s career spans various roles with NGOs and conservation organizations, but her heart remains close to the Galapagos.

Currently the Programmes & Policy Manager at GCT, she walks us through her role and the global importance of the Galapagos Islands, and she introduces us to locals who are adapting their work to help preserve the islands’ unique beauty.

Working alongside the local production company, Archipiélago Films, I served as the Director of the film(s), in the latter part of the production as the Producer, while throughout also taking on the roles of Stills Photographer and Wildlife/Environmental Cinematographer.

You often hear stories about the abundance of life in these remote Pacific islands, and after spending a total of four weeks there—primarily on the islands of Santa Cruz and San Cristobal—I can truly attest to how mind-blowing the experience is.

A glimpse into this world can be seen in the images but to say that after arriving the first time, I headed straight to the beach to refresh after an epic 40-hour journey. Nestled within the National Park—as most of the islands are—the beach was teeming with marine iguanas and Zayapa crabs, harmless yet endlessly fascinating creatures.

The oceans were abundant with life. So much so that I was overwhelmed by the sheer amount of black-striped salemas and barracuda that surrounded me on one particular dive.

Swimming and filming with sea turtles was such a beautiful and surreal experience – one I have longed to encounter, and the first time certainly lived up to expectations. They are such beautiful, graceful creatures – as docile as Finding Nemo certainly made out.

I had moments of pure awe, like diving with hammerhead sharks overhead and being chased out of the water by a protective sea lion father guarding his pup (awe-fully scary). I spent hours waiting to capture a (Pterodactyl-like) Frigate bird perched on a tree and trying to catch an iguana in the act of snorting. I tracked an American Oystercatcher as it pecked a Ghost crab from the sand (can be seen in the film above) and discovered a stunning Moorish Idol lurking in the corals. We visited a tortoise sanctuary and filmed Tortoises that were 80 years old and recoiled at the sheer stink that emanated from the Pelicans.

Every encounter was unforgettable, but what truly set this experience apart was the connection I built with the locals. Unlike the average tourist who comes and goes, I had the privilege of working closely with the island’s people, developing relationships that will endure.

I met local entrepreneurs working tirelessly to protect their islands, fishermen who have transitioned into conservationists, and a marine biologist who started a club to educate young girls on conservation—helping to raise the next generation of island caretakers.

These are the stories that made the project not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful.

I left the Galapagos in August feeling almost local, and it’s a place that if I can make it back to I certainly will.

If you can you definitely should. Its life changing.

About the author: Charlie Pinder is a multi-disciplinary creative with a focus on photography and video production. During his career, he has worked at Canon and Red Bull in charge of photography, as well as for a number of environmental and outdoor clients. You can find more of his work and connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.