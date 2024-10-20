Echoes of Life: Stories of Galapagos

Charlie Pinder

Two sea lions interact playfully in shallow water surrounded by dark, rocky terrain. One has its mouth open as if nipping or play-biting the other, set against a natural coastal background.

As a multidisciplinary creative, I was brought on by Craghoppers UK a couple of years ago to help execute a brand refresh. The brand’s look and feel had lost its consistency, so my role was to realign its identity. This involved establishing new typefaces, color palettes, and a comprehensive toolkit that would guide future creative decisions.

Simultaneously, I art-directed campaigns and shoots while contributing to their content creation efforts. One of the key projects on the table was centered around Craghoppers’ partnership with the Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT). I was asked to review and shape this initiative, which led to my agreeing to develop three documentary-style short films focusing on three protagonists and their stories in the Galapagos Islands.

Silhouette of a bird in flight against a bright background with a gradient of blue to white, depicting a clear sky. The bird is centrally positioned, with wings spread wide.

This marked the beginning of a year-long project, including two trips to the Galapagos Islands in December 2023 and August 2024. Over the course of this journey, we produced numerous film drafts, captured thousands of photos, and excitingly and proudly released the first film just last week.

Where LIFE Thrives focuses on the story of Lucia Norris who was born in Quito but spent much of her childhood on San Cristobal Island in the Galapagos. Lucia’s career spans various roles with NGOs and conservation organizations, but her heart remains close to the Galapagos.

Currently the Programmes & Policy Manager at GCT, she walks us through her role and the global importance of the Galapagos Islands, and she introduces us to locals who are adapting their work to help preserve the islands’ unique beauty.

A small, vibrant blue fish with white spots swims between rocky crevices underwater. The surrounding rocks are textured and blurred, creating a natural underwater scene.

Working alongside the local production company, Archipiélago Films, I served as the Director of the film(s), in the latter part of the production as the Producer, while throughout also taking on the roles of Stills Photographer and Wildlife/Environmental Cinematographer.

You often hear stories about the abundance of life in these remote Pacific islands, and after spending a total of four weeks there—primarily on the islands of Santa Cruz and San Cristobal—I can truly attest to how mind-blowing the experience is.

A glimpse into this world can be seen in the images but to say that after arriving the first time, I headed straight to the beach to refresh after an epic 40-hour journey. Nestled within the National Park—as most of the islands are—the beach was teeming with marine iguanas and Zayapa crabs, harmless yet endlessly fascinating creatures.

A marine iguana with a rough, speckled skin rests on a dark, porous volcanic rock. Its sharp claws grip the surface, while its spiky scales run along its back. The iguana's eyes are half-closed, giving it a relaxed appearance.

A colorful crab stands on a sandy beach. It has a vivid blue shell, red legs, and yellow accents around its eyes. The crab is positioned centrally against a blurred sandy background.

The oceans were abundant with life. So much so that I was overwhelmed by the sheer amount of black-striped salemas and barracuda that surrounded me on one particular dive.

A large school of fish swims underwater in a synchronized formation, creating a dynamic wave-like pattern against a teal backdrop. The scene conveys movement and harmony in the aquatic environment.

Swimming and filming with sea turtles was such a beautiful and surreal experience – one I have longed to encounter, and the first time certainly lived up to expectations. They are such beautiful, graceful creatures – as docile as Finding Nemo certainly made out.

A sea turtle swims gracefully above a rocky seabed, surrounded by a hazy, light-filled underwater environment.

I had moments of pure awe, like diving with hammerhead sharks overhead and being chased out of the water by a protective sea lion father guarding his pup (awe-fully scary). I spent hours waiting to capture a (Pterodactyl-like) Frigate bird perched on a tree and trying to catch an iguana in the act of snorting. I tracked an American Oystercatcher as it pecked a Ghost crab from the sand (can be seen in the film above) and discovered a stunning Moorish Idol lurking in the corals. We visited a tortoise sanctuary and filmed Tortoises that were 80 years old and recoiled at the sheer stink that emanated from the Pelicans.

A giant tortoise walks through a lush, green forest with dense foliage and rocky terrain. The tortoise is central in the image, surrounded by vibrant greenery, twigs, and rocks under a canopy of trees.

Close-up of a pelican's head and long beak, showcasing its textured feathers and sharp gaze. The background is softly blurred, highlighting the bird's intricate details and natural colors.

A colorful fish with black, white, and yellow stripes swims near moss-covered rocks in a clear blue underwater scene. Another smaller fish is partially visible among the rocks.

A lone bird sits on the branch of a bare, gnarled tree against a pale, overcast sky. Sparse greenery is visible at the tree's base, contrasting with the sharp, twisting branches above.

Every encounter was unforgettable, but what truly set this experience apart was the connection I built with the locals. Unlike the average tourist who comes and goes, I had the privilege of working closely with the island’s people, developing relationships that will endure.

I met local entrepreneurs working tirelessly to protect their islands, fishermen who have transitioned into conservationists, and a marine biologist who started a club to educate young girls on conservation—helping to raise the next generation of island caretakers.

A woman in a pink sleeveless top smiles warmly while standing in a kitchen. She rests her arms on a tiled countertop. In the background, there are kitchen appliances and a purple bowl. The setting has an inviting, homely atmosphere.

A man stands in front of a colorful mural depicting community themes. The mural features a sun, birds, and a house with the text "Construyendo comunidad." Green plants are on either side of him.

A man stands confidently at the bow of a boat, wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt and shorts. The background features a calm sea and a hilly coastline under a cloudy sky.

A woman smiles while leaning on a wooden table inside a small grocery store. Shelves filled with various products like canned goods, toiletries, and snacks surround her. A scale and a basket of tomatoes are on the table.

A person wearing a blue hard hat and beige vest stands in a cluttered room filled with various bags, boxes, and electronic items, including a TV. The background shows concrete walls and shelves with tools.

A man stands on a pier holding a fishing rod and a fish. He is wearing a beige shirt, colorful shorts, and a cap. The ocean and several boats are visible in the background under a cloudy sky.

These are the stories that made the project not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful.

I left the Galapagos in August feeling almost local, and it’s a place that if I can make it back to I certainly will.

If you can you definitely should. Its life changing.

About the author: Charlie Pinder is a multi-disciplinary creative with a focus on photography and video production. During his career, he has worked at Canon and Red Bull in charge of photography, as well as for a number of environmental and outdoor clients. You can find more of his work and connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.

