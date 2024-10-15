DxO ViewPoint 5 Is a Wide-Angle Photograph’s Best Friend

DxO has announced the updated ViewPoint 5 software that adds a massively improved ReShape Fusion tool, giving users the ability to correct perspective, warp imperfections, and resolve any issues caused by wide-angle lenses.

According to the company, the new shape-controlling tools in ViewPoint 5 powered by ReShape Fusion will allow photographers to overcome any imperfect geometry or perspective details they may encounter by providing them with powerful local warping, scale, and horizon tools. In addition to these features, the updated software has added “exclusive” volume deformation corrections to fix any stretching and disfiguration encountered from using wide-angle lenses.

“If you need to adjust perspective or geometry — whether that’s across the whole image or specific areas — there’s nothing else on the market like DxO ViewPoint 5,” explains Product Manager Fabrizio Dei Tos. “For version 5, the increased level of control gives you beautifully simple solutions to otherwise complex and fiddly problems.”

Users will be able to realign and reposition small, but important, details in their photos to keep a perfect balance and harmony to their images. The updated tool introduces Move, Rotate, and Scale options to the existing drag points, allowing them to perform much more complex edits. Partnered up with this is a new Propagation Slider that steadily migrates these effects to surrounding points, giving a much more natural change than ever before along with a new Sticky Borders checkbox to ensure the original crop of the image stays intact.

Continuing with the increased level of control and new features, the updated software will give photographers more functionality with added modes for Horizon and Perspective control. These new localized adjustments are combined with the regular Horizon and Perspective tools, letting users target specific parts of their image that needs to be realigned, and then the changes are blended with the rest of the image through the use of the Propagation slider.

The company says Viewpoint is the only software that offers a true solution to volume deformation (the stretching that occurs at the edges of photos taken with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses) with photographers now able to apply it to carefully controlled areas of the image to fix and refine all manner of problems.

Pricing and Availability

DxO ViewPoint 5 is available now for Windows and macOS for $109. Upgrade versions are also available to existing users at a reduced price of $69. The new software can be purchased from the DxO webstore.

The software is also available bundled with DxO PhotoLab 8 for $269, and further with DxO FilmPack 7 for $349. A full one-month trial of DxO ViewPoint5 is available from the DxO web, free for new users.

Image credits: DxO