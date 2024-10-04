Pexar is a New Lexar Sub-Brand That Makes Digital Picture Frames

Pexar is a sub-brand of Lexar that makes one thing: digital picture frames that are available in 11 and 10.1 inch configurations and sold through Amazon.

It’s an interesting shift for Lexar which focuses its efforts on memory and storage solutions. That’s probably why it created the “Pexar” sub-brand (officially, the branding is a lower-case “p”) for the digital picture frames since it’s established Lexar branding doesn’t do much to appeal to general consumers looking to add visibility to the digital photos to their homes.

Lexar describes its new sub-brand as aiming to bring captured moments to live with “advanced imaging, memory and storage technologies.” To that end, the new frames can display photos or videos at up to 2.4 million pixels (so, 2K resolution) at 100% of the sRGB color gamut that Pexar says results in “breathtaking” clarity and excellent color rendition. The screens also have an anti-glare coating and a brightness of 400 nits, which the company says allows them to be enjoyed even in brightly lit rooms.

“Inside the home, pexar digital picture frames are fantastic decorative pieces and conversation starters. They feature a subdued, thin-bezel design that complements any modern home. Their magnetic stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations, and the display will automatically adjust to match the chosen position,” Pexar says.

A major selling point of digital displays is the ability for groups of people to upload content to them, and the Pexar displays are no different. Each can support up to a staggering 512 users who all can connect to the display via WiFi through a smartphone and directly upload photos and videos. As an aside, that’s a truly gargantuan number of simultaneous users that even huge families would have difficulty exceeding.

The frames have 32GB of on-board (presumably Lexar-made) storage that the company says comfortably holds over 40,000 pictures. That built-in storage can be expanded by up to an additional terabyte via a USB flash drive or SD card.

“Lexar is a trusted memory technology leader and the pexar brand is an extension of its goal to preserve all of life’s precious moments,” says Wilson Chen, Lexar VP of Product. “Starting with the pexar digital picture frames, we’re proud to introduce innovations that not only store, but also display life’s most wonderful moments in their full brilliance.”

Somewhat unusually, Pexar is marketing the box its frames ship in as so nice, users may want to hold onto them and reuse them in their everyday lives, as shown below:

The 11-inch option is available from Amazon now for $160. The company says the smaller 10.1-inch version will be available sometime in October.

Image credits: Pexar