AI Versions of Yourself Might Start Appearing in Your Instagram Feed

At the Meta Connect event yesterday (Wednesday), Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced that AI images might start appearing in people’s Facebook and Instagram feeds. While some may react in horror to that news, what’s even creepier is the AI images may be representations of the users themselves.

The feature is an expansion of Meta’s “Imagine Me” features which allow users to create AI selfies based on their photos. Users might get an “Imagined for You” image in their feed which they can either quickly share or generate a new picture.

The Verge notes that some of the AI pictures could be of something innocuous like “an enchanted realm, where magic fills the air.” But others might be a picture of the user as royalty or some other whimsical setting. On its blog, Meta gave examples of the user as a video game character or an astronaut in space.

Meta spokesperson Amanda Felix stresses to The Verge that AI images of the user’s face will only appear if they have “onboarded to Meta’s Imagine yourself feature, which includes adding photos to that feature” and accepted its terms. There will also be an option to remove AI images from the user’s feed as well.

Meta’s Imagine Me feature launched back in July across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the web. The company is continuing to roll out AI features including personalized themes for private chats which can be changed by tapping “Themes” in the chat details.

Meta Announced a Host of New Toys and Features

The expansion of Imagine Me was announced at Meta Connect where Zuckerberg also showed off a technology that is capable of fully recreating influencers as AI figures that can be spoken to as if they were the real person.

That technology has no release date yet just like Meta’s first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses “Orion”. Zuckerberg presented Orion, a prototype he calls “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen” and while there is no release date for Orion, Zuckerberg says the product will eventually become Meta’s “first consumer full holographic AR glasses.”

Image credits: Meta