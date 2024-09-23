Poignant Image of 4,000 Birds That Died Colliding With Buildings Wins Bird Photographer of the Year

Matt Growcoot
An intricate, circular pattern composed of various bird feathers arranged concentrically on a white background. The feathers form multiple rings, with larger mixed-colored feathers at the center, gradually transitioning to smaller, more uniformly colored feathers on the outside.
Bird Photographer of the Year – An estimated 1.3 billion birds die each year in North America as a result of window collisions. Here, thousands of bodies are laid out at the Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP) in Toronto.| Patricia Homonylo / Bird Photographer of the Year

An impactful photo showing 4,000 birds that died from colliding with buildings has won Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

The remarkable image taken by Patricia Homonylo from Canada shows thousands of birds that were killed by flying into windows and other reflective surfaces in urban areas.

To a bird, a reflective surface can appear to be a continuation of the landscape and some birds will fly full steam into a hard object like a window.

“Each year more than one billion birds die in North America alone due to collisions with windows,” says Homonylo, per a press release.

“I am a conservation photojournalist and have been working with the Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAT), where we save window-collision survivors in Toronto. Sadly, most of the birds we find are already dead. They are collected and at the end of the year, we create this impactful display to honour the lives lost and increase public awareness.

“I hope people are shocked by what they see and are moved to act by using bird-safe glass and supporting organisations like FLAP.”

Bird Photographer of the Year saw more than 23,000 images entered into the competition with a grand prize of $4,670 (£3,500). Below are the category winners.

Bird Behaviour

A turkey vulture, identifiable by its red head and dark feathers, stands on a forest floor surrounded by moss and leaves. The vulture is perched on the carcass of a dead animal, partially concealed among the ground foliage. Trees and dense woodland are in the background.
Gold – A turkey vulture picks over the remains of a black bear in West Virginia. The photo was taken on a camera trap. | Nathaniel Peck / Bird Photographer of the Year
A majestic hawk with wings fully spread soars in a clear blue sky, directly facing the camera. Above the bird, a small butterfly flutters, creating a captivating contrast between the predator and the delicate insect.
Silver – A fledgling peregrine falcon chases after a butterfly in southern California. | Jack Zhi / Bird Photographer of the Year
A penguin emerges from the turquoise ocean, creating a splash, while another penguin is visible in the water beneath the waves. The scene captures the dynamic and playful nature of the penguins in their natural habitat.
Bronze – An ill-fated Magellanic penguin is stalked by a southern sea lion off the Falkland Islands. | Tom Schandy / Bird Photographer of the Year

Best Portrait

A bird with brown and pinkish feathers and a yellow beak perches on a snow-covered evergreen branch. Snowflakes fall gently around the bird, and the background is a soft blur of blue and pink hues, suggesting a wintery setting.
Gold – A grey-crowned rosy-finch perched on a branch in Homer, Alaska. | Alan Murphy / Bird Photographer of the Year
A swan is in the background, framed through the curved neck of another swan in the foreground. The scene is set on calm, misty water, with the focus on the distant swan. Both swans have white feathers and orange beaks. The mood is serene and tranquil.
Silver – A swan is framed through the neck of another swan in London. | Samual Stone / Bird Photographer of the Year
A black grouse stands on a snowy ground with its white tail feathers fanned out. Warm breath from the bird is visible in the cold air, creating a misty cloud above its head. The background is dark and blurred, highlighting the bird's striking appearance.
Bronze – A black grouse on a chilly spring morning in Finland. | Markus Varesvuo / Bird Photographer of the Year

Birds in Flight

A bird in mid-flight, silhouetted against a golden sky, with wings spread wide and a crest of feathers on its head. The sun is setting in the background, illuminating the bird's feathers with a warm glow. The scene exudes a sense of motion and freedom.
Gold – A Eurasian hoopoe takes flight in Dubai. | Hermis Haridas / Bird Photographer of the Year
A vibrant bird with a red face and yellow wing feathers hovers mid-air near two frost-covered thistle plants. The background is dark and blurry, with small white snowflakes scattered throughout the scene.
Silver – A goldfinch lands on a garden plant and is illuminated by a flash and a camera in rear curtain mode. | Nicolas Groffal / Bird Photographer of the Year
Underwater view of two birds diving into clear blue water, creating bubbles and ripples. The birds are partly submerged, with wings spread. Sunlight from above adds dappled patterns on the water surface.
Bronze – A brown booby takes off from the Sea of Cortez, Mexico. The photographer dived with two underwater flashes for the shot. | Suliman Alatiqi / Bird Photographer of the Year

Birds in the Environment

Underwater photo of three gannets diving into the ocean. The top gannet is descending straight down, while the other two are swimming towards the bottom left corner, with bubbles trailing behind them. Sunlight filters through the water, creating a radiant effect.
Gold – A trio of northern gannets in the Shetland Islands, Scotland. | Kat Zhou / Bird Photographer of the Year
A bird is captured mid-flight, seemingly surfing inside a translucent turquoise wave at the beach, with sunlight streaming through the water, creating a shimmering effect.
Silver – A gentoo penguin surfs the waves in the Falkland Islands. | Levi Fitze / Bird Photographer of the Year
A close-up of a seabird partially submerged in clear blue water. The bird's head is above the surface as it looks directly at the camera, while its body is underwater. Other seabirds and ice formations can be seen in the background under a cloudy sky.
Bronze – A cape petrel feeds in Antarctica. | Jonas Beyer / Bird Photographer of the Year

Black and White

A black-and-white image shows a bird swimming in water with two prominent feathers on its back. The rippling water surrounds the bird, creating a textured and abstract background.
Gold – A hoary-headed grebe disappears below the water to feed in Sydney, Australia. | David Stowe / Bird Photographer of the Year
A silhouette of a bird perched on a branch is set against a full moon in a dark night sky. The distinct shape of the bird contrasts sharply with the bright, illuminated moon in the background.
Silver – A grey heron silhouetted by a full Moon in South Africa. | William Steel / Bird Photographer of the Year
Three wild turkeys stand in a snow-covered forest during a heavy snowfall. Snowflakes fill the air, partially obscuring the view of the trees and the birds. The scene is monochromatic, with shades of white and gray, creating a serene winter atmosphere.
Bronze – Three wild turkeys photographed through a living room window in Minnesota. | Sparky Stensaas / Bird Photographer of the Year

Comedy Bird Photo

A penguin slides on its belly across a snowy surface, appearing to be in motion. The background is a blurry expanse of ice and snow, emphasizing the cold, wintry environment. The penguin's flippers are extended, and it looks directly ahead.
Gold – An adélie penguin tobogganing on the ice in Antarctica. | Nadia Haq / Bird Photographer of the Year
A camouflaged owl peers out from a crevice in the rough, bark of a tree. The owl's feathers blend seamlessly with the tree bark, making it difficult to distinguish the owl from its surroundings. One eye is open and the other is winking.
Silver – An eastern screech owl in Florida. | Robert Gloeckner / Bird Photographer of the Year
A group of small white and gray birds with orange eyes perches closely together on a wire against a black background. Two of the birds hang upside down, contrasting with the others standing upright. The birds appear uniformly lined up, creating a striking visual.
Bronze – Helmetshrikes huddle together in South Africa. | Gary Collyer / Bird Photographer of the Year

Urban Birds

A duck leads a line of ducklings across a city street as a crossing guard guides traffic. A camera operator films the scene from the side, while a bus and a car wait in the background.
Gold – A goosander crosses the road with her young in Poland. | Grzegorz Długosz / Bird Photographer of the Year
A wooden birdhouse attached to the side of a building houses two nestling birds. The scene overlooks a residential area with apartment buildings, green trees, and a road leading into the distance under a clear blue sky. An air conditioning unit is visible beneath the birdhouse.
Silver – Two common kestrels making their home in a nest box in Hungary. | Boldizsár Szűcs / Bird Photographer of the Year
A group of birds perched on bare tree branches silhouetted against the illuminated background of a tower at night. The tower emits a bluish light, highlighting the contrast between the dark birds and the bright structure.
Bronze – Hooded crows and jackdaws silhouetted against the Berlin television tower. | Tomáš Grim / Bird Photographer of the Year

Conversation (Single Image)

An intricate, circular pattern composed of various bird feathers arranged concentrically on a white background. The feathers form multiple rings, with larger mixed-colored feathers at the center, gradually transitioning to smaller, more uniformly colored feathers on the outside.
Gold – 4,000 dead birds that flew into buildings laid out in Canada. | Patricia Homonylo / Bird Photographer of the Year
Two birds, one white and one yellow, are seen in separate ornate birdcages. The cages are made of thin metal bars and have fabric coverings on top. The background is dimly lit, focusing the attention on the birds and their cages.
Silver – A pair of lovebirds, in separate cages, at a bird market in Bali. | Cheng Kang / Bird Photographer of the Year
A group of seabirds, likely gannets, rests on rugged cliff ledges. Among them, one bird is entangled in discarded fishing line, hanging motionless. The scene highlights the contrast between the serene resting birds and the distress of the entangled one.
Bronze – A deceased northern gannet hangs from a fishing line on the Isle of Noss, Scotland. | Joshua Galicki / Bird Photographer of the Year

Photographers competed in eight different categories in the adult competition: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image), and Comedy Bird Photo. There was also a Conservation Award, Portfolio Award, and Video Award.

All awarded images are published by Princeton University Press in a hard-back coffee-table book, which is now available online at birdpoty.com. The 2025 competition is already open for entries.

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Falcon attacking Pelican Photographer Who Waited 4 Years for Thrilling Falcon Photo Wins BPOTY 2023
Winning Photos from the 2020 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
Environmental Photographer of the Year Harrowing ‘The Bitter Death of Birds’ Wins Environmental Photo of the Year
BPOTY The Winners of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year Competition
Discussion