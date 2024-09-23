Poignant Image of 4,000 Birds That Died Colliding With Buildings Wins Bird Photographer of the Year

An impactful photo showing 4,000 birds that died from colliding with buildings has won Bird Photographer of the Year 2024.

The remarkable image taken by Patricia Homonylo from Canada shows thousands of birds that were killed by flying into windows and other reflective surfaces in urban areas.

To a bird, a reflective surface can appear to be a continuation of the landscape and some birds will fly full steam into a hard object like a window.

“Each year more than one billion birds die in North America alone due to collisions with windows,” says Homonylo, per a press release.

“I am a conservation photojournalist and have been working with the Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAT), where we save window-collision survivors in Toronto. Sadly, most of the birds we find are already dead. They are collected and at the end of the year, we create this impactful display to honour the lives lost and increase public awareness.

“I hope people are shocked by what they see and are moved to act by using bird-safe glass and supporting organisations like FLAP.”

Bird Photographer of the Year saw more than 23,000 images entered into the competition with a grand prize of $4,670 (£3,500). Below are the category winners.

Bird Behaviour

Best Portrait

Birds in Flight

Birds in the Environment

Black and White

Comedy Bird Photo

Urban Birds

Conversation (Single Image)

Photographers competed in eight different categories in the adult competition: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Bird Behaviour, Birds in Flight, Black and White, Urban Birds, Conservation (Single Image), and Comedy Bird Photo. There was also a Conservation Award, Portfolio Award, and Video Award.

All awarded images are published by Princeton University Press in a hard-back coffee-table book, which is now available online at birdpoty.com. The 2025 competition is already open for entries.