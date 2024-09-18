Aerial Photographer Gray Malin Collaborates With UNO Card Game

The popular card game UNO is collaborating with aerial photographer Gray Malin for a collectible deck featuring his images.

The UNO Artiste Series pays homage to influential artists across meaningful decades by infusing art directly into a premium UNO deck. The card game has previously released decks featuring the art of Keith Haring and Jean-Michael Basquiat.

However, UNO had just announced that is partnering with American aerial photographer Gray Malin on a premium, limited-edition collectible deck as part of the UNO Artiste Series.

The collectible deck makes Gray the first photographer and seventh artist in UNO’s Artiste series.

The premium deck fuses the collectible nature of the UNO Artiste Series with Gray’s captivating aerial photographs, exploring themes of travel, leisure, and escapism to capture the beauty of exotic landscapes and iconic destinations around the world.

UNO says the collaboration adds a playful twist to the UNO gameplay, which allows fans to peek through Malin’s lens and enjoy some of his most famous photographs while playing the popular card game. The deck includes Malin’s images of coastal beaches, snow/skiing, travel, aerial views, and animals.

“It’s an honor to merge my photography, spanning many series of work in my portfolio, with a game I’ve loved since I was a child,” Malin says in a press release.

“This partnership is meaningful to me because UNO’s mission to foster togetherness through play is so closely tied to my own personal pursuit to bring people together through my photography.”

Malin, who is based in Los Angeles, is well-known for his photo collections of remote locations, as well as his aerial photographs of various destinations. Gray’s images aim to create a shared experience inviting the viewer to enjoy the jet-set and exotic lifestyle embodied in his photography.

“I love creating images that everyone feels included in and offers a moment that families want to live within,” Malin explains.

“From beach chairs to the ski lift, the scenes from my photos are meant to spark an adventurous spirit and create a shared experience through art.

“I hope that fans take and play their UNO Artiste Series: Gray Malin decks anywhere around the world — even in the places that have inspired my photography.”

UNO Artiste Series: Gray Malin will be available on MattelCreations.com starting September 19 at 9 am PT for an suggested retail price (SRP) of $25. The new deck will also be available at select Macy’s and Macys.com in mid-October.





Image credits: All photos courtesy of UNO/ Gray Malin.