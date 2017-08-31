Sandisk iXpand Base Backs Up iPhone Photos While Recharging

Sandisk has just launched the new iXpand Base, a charging station for the iPhone that also helps to keep your photos and data safely backed up.





The iXpand Base is a palm-sized platform that’s topped with soft rubber to set your phone on while it’s connected. When you plug in a Lightning to USB cable to connect the device with your phone, it automatically backs up your photos, videos, and contacts while fast charging the battery at 15W.

If you ever need to restore any backed up data onto your iPhone, a SanDisk iXpand Base iOS app is available for free on the App Store to help you do that. Data can also be moved from the base to a computer using a micro USB cable or SD card.

The Sandisk iXpand Base is available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB sizes for $50, $100, $130, and $200, respectively. You can order it through the Sandisk website or through retailers such as B&H.