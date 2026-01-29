Elon Musk Announces ‘Manipulated Media’ Label on X Images

Matt Growcoot

A hand holds a microphone labeled “FAKE NEWS.” The microphone’s head is covered with a red, spiky ball resembling a virus, against a plain dark blue background.

After the Grok debacle on X, which saw people — mainly women, and even minors — undressed with Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, the platform’s owner has now announced it is rolling out a label on misleading pictures.

But as TechCrunch notes, details on the feature are scant. Musk shared a post from DogeDesigner saying, “Edited visuals warning.” DogeDesigner, an anonymous account that often announces new features on X, says that “𝕏 now puts a clear warning on posts that use fake or edited visuals to trick people,” adding, “This makes it harder for legacy media groups to spread misleading clips or pictures.”

In the example DogeDesigner gives, there is a “Stay informed. Manipulated Media. Find Out More” tag at the bottom of a video. But there is no other information on exactly how it works or when it is rolling out. The recent manipulated photo shared by the White House of a protester being arrested in Minnesota doesn’t have the label.

Twitter, as the platform was known before Musk’s takeover, previously had a similar system for labeling “deceptively altered” photos and videos that was rolled out in 2020.

But attempting to label misleading images that have been either edited or AI-generated is notoriously difficult. Meta found this out when when it tried to introduce “Made With AI” labels on Instagram. As PetaPixel reported in 2024, the labels created confusion as photographers had their posts slapped with the tags for minimal editing or even just for cropping an image in Photoshop. Meta platforms now use “AI Info”, rather than Made With AI.

PetaPixel was one of the first publications to report on the Grok undressing scandal, which terrorized many women. Photos of people who aren’t even on the platform were being uploaded to X just so sinister users could “put them in a bikini”. The scandal prompted a ban in a few countries in Asia and an investigation by the E.U. Musk restricted the tool after the backlash.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A couple holding hands stands in an artistic interior with swirling light patterns. A large highlighted tweet about generating images is overlaid, showing examples of people inside instrument-like spaces. Elon Musk Suggests Photographer’s Work Was AI-Generated by Grok
A hand holds a smartphone displaying a white "X" logo on a black screen, with a blurred blue background and some silhouetted shapes visible. Sickening Photo Trend on X Sees Women’s Clothing Being Removed by Grok
A person wearing dark sunglasses and a suit smokes a cigarette with an intense expression, with the American flag blurred in the background. Elon Musk’s AI Image Generator Will Make Pictures of Almost Anything
A scuba diver in a wetsuit and mask holds a large camera underwater. Colorful coral and marine life surround the diver, who appears focused on capturing the vibrant underwater scene. Elon Musk’s X Rolls Out ‘Photorealistic’ AI Image Generator to All Users
Discussion