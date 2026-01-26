Tourist is Mauled by Snow Leopard While Trying to Take Photo of Animal

A tourist was mauled by a snow leopard after getting too close to the animal to take a photo at a ski resort in China.

Warning: The following video contains content that some may find upsetting

The incident happened at around 19:00 on January 23 in the Talat village area of the Keketuohai UNESCO Global Geopark in Funyun County, China, according to multiple media reports. Footage showing the snow leopard and the aftermath of the attack has since circulated widely on social media.

🐆 A snow leopard attacks a skier in North China. These sorts of attacks are extremely rare since Snow Leopards tend to avoid people. Reasons for the attack are unknown. pic.twitter.com/9kkLxteIkX — Nature Chapter (@NatureChapter) January 24, 2026

The tourist encountered the rare animal while returning to her hotel at a nearby ski resort on Friday. The snow leopard was resting in the snow, and the tourist initially tried to photograph it from a distance. When the animal appeared too far away for a clear image, she reportedly moved closer to the snow leopard. Reports say she approached to within about 10 feet (three meters) of the snow leopard before it suddenly lunged at her.

The animal mauled the tourist in the face, knocking her to the ground. She was wearing a helmet, which helped prevent more serious injuries. A ski instructor at the scene intervened, using his ski poles to drive the snow leopard away. The injured tourist was taken to Fuyun County People’s Hospital for treatment.

The Fuyun County Forestry and Grassland Bureau, together with the county’s culture and tourism authorities, confirmed the incident. They say the skier is now in stable condition. Authorities say safety patrols and protective measures in the area had been strengthened, alongside increased public education. Officials also urged residents and visitors to keep a safe distance from wild animals and to report any encounters to the police.

Snow leopards are among the world’s most elusive big cats and are known for their camouflage and shy behavior. China is home to the largest population of wild snow leopards globally, according to the Snow Leopard Trust, with the country accounting for around 60% of the world’s population. In China, snow leopards are classified under “first-class” protection, the highest level of wildlife protection in the country.

Attacks by snow leopards on humans are considered extremely rare in China. The snow leopard involved in the incident had reportedly been spotted by hotel guests in the area the previous day near a grassy patch. Staff in the area believe the snow leopard had been struggling to find food due to the recent cold weather and therefore went to look for food in the residential areas.

