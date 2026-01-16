Family Friend Shoots Wedding Photos, Goes Catastrophically Wrong

In a cautionary tale for hiring a family friend as a wedding photographer, one woman has taken to social media to reveal her parents’ ceremonial pictures that turned out to be a disaster.

The couple’s daughter, Kaleigh Richard, from Texas, revealed the photos online. And even though the photographer did not charge, they really couldn’t have gone any worse.

Richard explains that it was a small wedding and that a family friend said, “Hey, I have a nice camera, I’ll take the pictures.”

While we don’t know exactly which camera the guest has, it is clear they don’t know how to use it: the photos are out-of-focus, underexposed, and there are also some bizarre attempts at Photoshop.

“We weren’t expecting much,” Richard says in a TikTok video. “But we were not expecting floating people.”

The mother explains that in one of the photos, her daughter’s legs had been chopped off and she is just levitating.

“My mom was a good sport about it and honestly just laughed it off,” Richard tells People. “I was shocked at first, but the situation quickly became something we could laugh about as well.”

While Richard has shared a full gallery on her TikTok page, she isn’t sure whether the woman who took the pictures has seen them, but she says she’s not doing it out of spite.

“I shared the video simply because the situation was so unexpected and honestly funny in a ‘You can’t make this up!’ way,” she tells People. “More of a lighthearted moment that others could laugh along with.”

Although Richard is unsure whether the photographer has seen her posts, she and her mom have chosen not to confront the woman.

“Since the photos were free and the issues were so obvious, we felt the photographer likely already knew the quality wasn’t great,” she adds.

