Professional Drone Photographer Picks His Favorite Shots of 2025

Matt Growcoot
Aerial view of Stonehenge at sunrise, surrounded by frost-covered fields. The ancient stone circle casts long shadows, with the sun rising on the horizon and a clear sky overhead.
Chris Gorman says this was his favorite shot of the year. Taken all the way back in January, it shows dawn breaking over Stonehenge on a frosty morning. The prehistoric stone circle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Photographer Chris Gorman tells PetaPixel that drones are the “biggest game changer since the advent of digital.” And it’s difficult to argue with his portfolio of pictures taken in the past 12 months.

The British photographer, whose work regularly graces the front pages of U.K. newspapers, says that all photographers should consider taking to the skies.

“If you’re a photographer now and you don’t have a drone in your bag, you get less work,” Gorman reasons.

This year DJI released the Mavic 4 Pro, which Gorman has been using. “It’s much more optically capable,” he says.

The Mavic 4 comes with a 168mm full-frame equivalent focal length on a 50-megapixel type 1/1.5 sensor with a fixed f/2.8 aperture. Gorman says this has been an excellent addition because he now doesn’t have to fly so close to his subjects.

“The Mavic 4 Pro RAW files taken at night are outstanding,” Gorman says. “The detail that you can pull out of them.”

Aerial view of two people walking beside a wheelbarrow filled with flowers in a garden, surrounded by colorful flower arrangements and casting long shadows on a gravel path.
A gardener at Arundel Castle tends to tulips. Gorman’s clever use of the Sun’s position in the sky creates the shadow on the ground.
Tower Bridge in London is raised to allow a large naval ship to pass underneath. The city skyline, including The Shard, is visible in the background along the River Thames.
HMS Sutherland makes its way under Tower Bridge in London.
Four women are in a swimming pool; three swim in lanes while one in a yellow bikini relaxes on a green and yellow inflatable float, wearing sunglasses. The image is shot from above.
Swimmers take advantage of a hot day in May.
A steam train decorated with colorful Christmas lights travels through the countryside at dusk, billowing thick white smoke under a dramatic, cloudy sky.
The Canadian Pacific steam engine train makes its way through the Hampshire countryside.
Aerial view of a large outdoor concert at night, with a crowd gathered in front of a stage, surrounded by illuminated geodesic domes glowing with pink and red lights, nestled in a lush, green landscape.
The Deftones play for a sold out crowd during the ‘Eden Sessions’ at the Eden Project. The stunning Biomes houses the world’s largest indoor rainforest, replicating the humid environments of Southeast Asia, West Africa, and South America.
Aerial view of two people on a golf green with bright shadows and golf bags nearby. The lush green contrasts with the dry, brown grass surrounding the area.
Golfers play in Wimbledon, London, at the height of summer.
Aerial view of a historic castle surrounded by lush green trees and fields at sunrise, with golden sunlight and morning mist illuminating the rural landscape.
A stunning sunrise at Arundel Castle in West Sussex.
A crowded beach scene in Brighton, England, with people sunbathing and swimming. The pier extends into the sea, and the city’s buildings and the i360 observation tower are visible along the busy waterfront.
Gorman used the telephoto lens on his Mavic 4 Pro to cram a lot of Brighton Beach into a single frame.
Aerial view of a parking lot with rows of parked cars, solar panels covering many parking spaces, and surrounding green trees. Some empty parking spaces are visible, and there is a lane for cars to enter and exit.
This massive EV charging station looks like a child’s play mat from above. “The exciting thing about drone photography is you don’t actually know what you’re going to see until you get up there,” says Gorman.
Aerial view of a steam train traveling through farmland, with white smoke trailing behind. The tracks cut straight through tan and brown fields, and a narrow road crosses over the railway.
A steam engine chugs along the Watercress Line.
Aerial view of a fire-damaged building with firefighters and fire trucks on the street below. Thick smoke rises from the partially destroyed roof as emergency crews work to control the scene. Nearby buildings and parked cars are visible.
As well as taking beautiful photos, Gorman also occasionally shoots hard news – like this fire that tore through a row of shops and apartments.
Aerial view of a white car on a road partially blocked by a fallen tree, surrounded by dense green foliage and scattered leaves.
A fallen tree blocks a road.
Aerial view of a brightly lit fairground at night, featuring a large Ferris wheel and various amusement rides, surrounded by city buildings under a cloudy sky.
Winter Wonderland lights up Hyde Park, London.

Gorman operates drone photography masterclasses across the U.K. “The main thing that people are worried about with drones is confidence flying one,” Gorman says. “And then it’s also what people are worried about; where you can fly, and all of the legislation.”

For more on that, head to his website, Instagram, and Facebook.

Image credits: Photographs by Chris Gorman / Big Ladder

