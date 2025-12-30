Professional Drone Photographer Picks His Favorite Shots of 2025

Photographer Chris Gorman tells PetaPixel that drones are the “biggest game changer since the advent of digital.” And it’s difficult to argue with his portfolio of pictures taken in the past 12 months.

The British photographer, whose work regularly graces the front pages of U.K. newspapers, says that all photographers should consider taking to the skies.

“If you’re a photographer now and you don’t have a drone in your bag, you get less work,” Gorman reasons.

This year DJI released the Mavic 4 Pro, which Gorman has been using. “It’s much more optically capable,” he says.

The Mavic 4 comes with a 168mm full-frame equivalent focal length on a 50-megapixel type 1/1.5 sensor with a fixed f/2.8 aperture. Gorman says this has been an excellent addition because he now doesn’t have to fly so close to his subjects.

“The Mavic 4 Pro RAW files taken at night are outstanding,” Gorman says. “The detail that you can pull out of them.”

Gorman operates drone photography masterclasses across the U.K. “The main thing that people are worried about with drones is confidence flying one,” Gorman says. “And then it’s also what people are worried about; where you can fly, and all of the legislation.”

For more on that, head to his website, Instagram, and Facebook.

Image credits: Photographs by Chris Gorman / Big Ladder