Robot Dog Billionaires Take Photos and Poop Them Out in Weird New Beeple Exhibition

A new exhibition by digital artist Beeple sees billionaires and visionaries becoming robot dogs that take photos and then poop them out. Some of the prints are also NFTs.

The bizarre show is on now at Art Basel Miami Beach, featuring Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and Beeple himself — real name Mike Winkelmann.

Beeple is famous for his surreal, satirical, and somewhat dystopian digital art and the new show, called Regular Animals, features autonomous robot dogs with hyper-realistic masks.

“Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk own algorithms that control what we see and decide how we see the world. When they want to make a change, they don’t have to lobby the UN, they don’t have to go to Congress, they just make a change,” Beeple tells Art Plugged. “So basically it’s a series of different robot dogs. They have these different sorts of heads and they’re constantly taking pictures and trying not to bump into things, and then they reimagine and poop out.”

Beeple explains that the dogs are continuously taking photos and ranking them to find the most interesting ones. When it’s time to poop, they reimagine them using AI according to each dog’s personality. For example, Elon Musk gets a schematic style, Zuckerberg’s photos look like they were taken in the metaverse, and Pablo Picasso’s pictures are Cubist.

Some of the prints are NFTs, but others are just normal prints and certificates. According to The Art Newspaper, the prints read “this artwork has been tested and verified as 100% pure GMO-free, organic dogs*** originating from a medium adult dog anus.”

“This is AI reinterpreting the images and what the humanoid is seeing,” Beeple adds. “There is an analogy; we’re increasingly going to view the world through AI. We’re also seeing the world through the lens of artists and tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg who shape what we see, probably more than anybody else.”

Back in 2021, Beeple’s NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, sold for a staggering $69.3 million. According to Page Six, all of the robot dogs have been sold to private collectors for $100,000 each.

Image credits: Beeple