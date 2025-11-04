Another Set of Adorable Nikon Gashapon Is Available, and This Time They’re Keychains

Nikon and Bandai Namco are bringing another set of adorable, incredible Nikon cameras to gashapon vending machines, and this time they come as convenient keychains.

The first set of Nikon gashapon (sometimes called “gachapon”) figurines arrived in Japan in September 2024, and were miniature Nikon camera figurines. The four cameras, which officially arrived in vending machines in the U.S. earlier this year, even included removable lenses in some cases and were remarkably detailed despite being only around 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) tall. The four options were the Nikon F with a Nikkor-S Auto 55mm f/1.2, the Nikon SP with a W-Nikkor 3.5cm f/1.8, the Nikon Z fc with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, and finally the Nikon Z9 with the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S professional zoom lens.

This time around, beyond adding a key ring to the cameras, Nikon and Bandai have gone for an even more eclectic mix, embracing Nikon’s storied DSLR and Coolpix products.

There are six camera models in the collection, each in a different color. The most vintage of the bunch are the Nikon 28Ti (black) and Nikon 35Ti (titanium) cameras. These classic point-and-shoot film cameras maintain a cult following thanks to their beloved built-in 28mm and 35mm lenses and timeless designs that translate very well to teeny-tiny keychain figurines.

The Nikon Z fc has returned in the new set, still rocking the same Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR kit lens. However, the original Z fc figurine only came in silver, while this time there is also a black version that Nikon fans can acquire, if they’re lucky.

One of Nikon’s most popular entry-level DSLR cameras has been miniaturized, the Nikon D5500. This DSLR figurine, which also comes in a striking red finish, has a Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR II lens.

Two Nikon Coolpix cameras are available, including the Coolpix S3700 in pink and silver colorways, and the waterproof Coolpix W100 point-and-shoot in blue with a tropical-themed finish.

All 10 different Nikon gashapon are now available in select Bandai Namco vending machines in Japan, and photographers can try their luck for 300 yen (just under $2). As is always the case with gashapon machines, photographers may need to try machines many times to get the precise camera they’re looking for or to acquire the complete set, but the gambling is part of the appeal.

There is a good chance that, like the original Nikon miniature set, these new Nikon gashapon keychains will also make their way to vending machines in the United States. If they do, American photographers can expect to pay more than $2 per spin. The original set cost about $8 per try when it landed stateside this past spring.

Image credits: Bandai Namco / Nikon