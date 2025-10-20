Japanese Astronaut Snaps Spectacular Photos of Aurora Lights Dancing Above Earth
The International Space Station’s social media accounts have been silent since October 1, coinciding with the U.S. government’s shutdown and starving fans of awesome space photographs.
But rest assured the crew onboard the ISS remains active and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui recently shared a sumptuous photo that should satiate people’s appetite for photos taken onboard the orbiting outpost.
Yui’s photos show aurora lights dancing on the Earth’s surface with the ISS’s Kibo module dominating the foreground.
“Today, there’s a special view that I wanted everyone to see, so I pushed through my work early to make time and took this photo.” Yui writes on X via a translation. “Isn’t this one of the top five stunning views among all the photos taken from the ‘Kibo’ window? Self-praise here lol.”
“The ISS took on a different posture than usual, so the view from the window changed as well,” adds Yui. Space.com notes that Yui, an Expedition 73 flight engineer, took two photos: one showing the arc of the Milky Way Galaxy on a dark sky, while the other shows a lighter sky featuring red and green auroras simmering above Earth.
おはようございます！
今日は、皆さんに特別見て頂きたい景色があり、仕事を早めに進めて、時間を作りつつ撮影しました。
「きぼう」の窓から撮影した写真としては、歴代でも5本の指に入る絶景ではないでしょうか？自画自賛です笑
(今日は、ISSが普段とは違う姿勢になったので窓の景色も変化しました) pic.twitter.com/a07yWavRbi
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) October 14, 2025
Aside from taking jaw-dropping space photos, Yui is preparing for Japan’s new HTV-X cargo vehicle to arrive at the ISS which will be carrying research materials and supplies to the space station. Yui’s job will be to catch the vehicle with the Canadarm2 robotic arm. “I’m waiting for you! I’ll catch you gently, so don’t worry!” He writes on X, per Orbital Today.
皆さん、おはようございます！
今日、多くの皆さんが未だ就寝されていたであろう時間(午前4時頃)の日本のタイムラプス映像です。
薄雲がかかっている所が多かったのですが、雲を通した街の光でも十分に明るいので、皆さんの住んでいる場所が判別できるかもしれないですね。 pic.twitter.com/XSm5IwajOs
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) October 18, 2025
おはようございます！
今日は、珍しいタイムラプス映像を紹介します。
ISSが進行方向の前後を入れ替える際の動きです。
(実際には、1時間以上かけてゆっくりと姿勢を変更しています。)
地上で人が回れ右をする様に単純ではなく、上下左右や左右の傾き方向の動きを同時に行なっているのがわかります。 pic.twitter.com/me4IK7EDsu
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) October 15, 2025
Yui’s output is well worth following. As for NASA, well Don Pettit — who splashed home earlier this year after six months living on the ISS — is still sifting through the estimated one million photos he took while in orbit.
Last week, PetaPixel spoke to photographer Babak Tafreshi who teamed up with Pettit to create a unique project: From Above & Below. Coordinating via WhatsApp, the pair shot the same objects at the same time while being separated by 250 miles of air.