Apple Surprise Launches 14-inch Macbook Pro With New M5 Chip

Matt Growcoot

A partially open silver MacBook viewed from the side, showing the Apple logo on the lid, part of the keyboard, and several ports along the edge, set against a black background.

Apple has introduced an updated version of its 14-inch MacBook Pro, now equipped with the new M5 chip. The company says that while the laptop’s design remains unchanged, it gains faster performance, upgraded storage options, and extended battery life — up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The new M5 processor is at the center of Apple’s update. The company claims it delivers 3.5 times faster AI performance compared with the M4, owing to a redesigned GPU architecture that includes “a Neural Accelerator in each core.”

The 10-core GPU also offers up to 1.6x faster graphics performance and 1.6x higher frame rates in games. Apple says the chip’s CPU delivers up to 20 percent faster multithreaded performance, while memory bandwidth has increased from 120Gbps to 153Gbps.

The upgraded laptop runs up to 1.8x faster AI video enhancement in Topaz Video, 1.7x faster 3D rendering in Blender, and 1.2x faster build performance in Xcode, according to Apple. Overall, the company says the M5 enables 6x faster AI performance compared to the M1 chip. Storage performance is also reportedly up to twice as fast as before.

A MacBook laptop displays a vibrant image of a diverse group of people in colorful, sparkling outfits joyfully celebrating and laughing together.

Hardware and Design

Physically, the M5 MacBook Pro mirrors its predecessor. It retains the same 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3,024 x 1,964 pixels, capable of 1,000 nits sustained brightness in SDR and up to 1,600 nits peak for HDR content. The screen supports adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and the full P3 color gamut, making it suitable for color-critical workflows such as photo and video editing.

Port selection also remains the same: three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other familiar features include a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 12MP 1080p Center Stage webcam. The laptop ships with macOS Tahoe preinstalled.

A woman sits in an airport terminal using a laptop on her lap, surrounded by suitcases. Large windows reveal an airplane parked outside on the runway. Other travelers are nearby.

Users can configure the system with up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, although that top-tier SSD upgrade costs roughly $1,200.

Unlike in previous years, Apple is releasing the base-model M5 MacBook Pro ahead of the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, which are expected later. This staggered rollout departs from the company’s 2024 approach, when all M4 variants launched together.

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro is available now for preorder starting at $1,599, with units expected to arrive October 22.

Image credits: Apple

,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A graphic showing the Apple M5 chip logo on the left, with a stylized, teal-colored diagram of the M5 chip’s internal architecture on the right, both set against a black background. Apple’s New M5 Chip Offers Better AI and Faster Memory
A tablet with an attached keyboard displays multiple overlapping app windows, showing weather maps, a 3D chart, video editing software, and images, highlighting multitasking capabilities on its screen. The New iPad Pro With M5 Is An Even More Powerful Multitasker
A laptop with a glowing, colorful light emanating from the edges of its slightly open screen, set against a black background. Apple’s New MacBook Pros Boast M4, Thunderbolt 5, and Nano-Texture Displays
Apple’s First 8-Core MacBook Pro Runs Photoshop Up to 75% Faster
Discussion