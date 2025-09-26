It Took a Photographer 10 Years to Finally Nail the Perfect Lion Photo

Some photographs happen in an instant. Others take years to arrive. For more than a decade, I carried a very specific picture in my mind: a lion at complete ease, drinking from still water, everything calm and in balance. I knew how it should look, the light, the posture, the mood, but in the field, the moment always slipped away.

I photographed lions many times in many places. There were strong images, even memorable ones, but never that image. The light would be wrong, the scene too busy, or the animal’s behavior not quite right. So every time I returned, that picture lingered at the back of my mind.

The photograph I call Soul to Soul was the first time all those elements finally came together. More than a single frame, it reflects years of practice in slowing down, watching, and trusting the process. It came after countless attempts, with patience and perseverance making the difference.

This is the side of wildlife photography people rarely see. The time spent waiting. The days that end with nothing. The way conditions cannot be forced to line up. A good wildlife image is never just about the animal. It is light, setting, behavior, atmosphere. Everything must fall into place.

As a fine art photographer, I am drawn less to fast action and more to images that carry mood and presence, the kind of photographs that hold their own as art on a wall. I look for moments that feel quieter, more intentional, and more connected.

The breakthrough came on my final morning in the Maasai Mara. We came across a pair of mating lions. Not far away, another lioness appeared and, as if on cue, headed toward a nearby waterhole. We moved to the opposite side and positioned the vehicle low, giving me the angle I had envisioned for so long.

From there, everything had to align at once. She needed to stop in the only clear opening in the vegetation. She had to be in the right position directly across from me. The light had to be soft, and with overcast skies, it was perfect. She had to look straight into the camera, and at that exact second, begin to drink. All of it came together in one frame.

That frame became Soul to Soul.

It represents more than a single morning. It carries years of missed chances, the patience to wait, and the belief that the right opportunity would one day arrive. In a world where photography often feels like a race for speed and volume, this image stands for a different approach. It is about slowing down, paying attention, and letting the moment unfold on its own.

Not every photograph takes years to make. But sometimes the ones that do are the ones you remember.

About the Author: Johan Siggesson is a Swedish wildlife photographer based on the island of Malta. He specializes in fine art wildlife photography, creating large limited edition prints that highlight the beauty and character of wild animals. His deep connection to Africa and its wildlife has brought him international recognition. Discover more of Johan Siggesson’s fine art wildlife photography and explore his collection of prints on his website.