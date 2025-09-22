The Spotlight Awards Celebrates the Very Best of Commercial Photography

The 15 winners of the 2025 Spotlight Awards have been announced, a competition that celebrates commercial photography and its practitioners.

UK-based photographer Todd Antony claimed the Grand Prize for his work in the Sport category. Antony traveled to the country of Tajikistan to photograph “Buzkashi” or “goat-pulling,” which is a centuries-old Central Asian sport often compared to polo.

But while polo may bring up images of the English landed gentry galloping around a pristine playing field, Buzkashi players must hold on to a headless goat carcass and try to carry it over a line.

“Fierce chapandaz battle for control in chaotic scenes that spill into the crowd, matches lasting for hours until one rider drags the goat across a dirt goal line. Once a nomadic pastime, it remains a dramatic highlight of festivals and weddings today,” says Antony.

Now in its eighth edition, the Spotlight Awards focus on advertising photography. This unique event targets commercial photography and has a panel of more than 50 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients.

According to the competition’s organizers, Production Paradise, some of the top creatives from the most influential brands, ad agencies, and magazines in the world took the time to pick out the best of the Spotlight Awards talents from thousands of entries.

For more, head to the Spotlight Awards website.