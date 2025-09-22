The Spotlight Awards Celebrates the Very Best of Commercial Photography

Matt Growcoot
A group of men on horseback compete in a chaotic, dust-filled game, surrounded by mountains in the background; the scene is intense with tightly packed horses and riders.
Grand prize winner and Sport winner. Photo by Todd Antony. United Kingdom.

The 15 winners of the 2025 Spotlight Awards have been announced, a competition that celebrates commercial photography and its practitioners.

UK-based photographer Todd Antony claimed the Grand Prize for his work in the Sport category. Antony traveled to the country of Tajikistan to photograph “Buzkashi” or “goat-pulling,” which is a centuries-old Central Asian sport often compared to polo.

But while polo may bring up images of the English landed gentry galloping around a pristine playing field, Buzkashi players must hold on to a headless goat carcass and try to carry it over a line.

“Fierce chapandaz battle for control in chaotic scenes that spill into the crowd, matches lasting for hours until one rider drags the goat across a dirt goal line. Once a nomadic pastime, it remains a dramatic highlight of festivals and weddings today,” says Antony.

A martini glass with two green olives is splashed dramatically, with liquid swirling around it against a colorful, vibrant sky background.
Food and Drink Winner. Photo by Jeremy Baile. United Kingdom.
A woman in a textured, futuristic outfit stands in soft, dramatic lighting against a dark background, creating a moody and artistic portrait.
Emering Talent Winner. Photo by Victor Boccard. France.
A child lies on the grass, holding up a colorful water gun, surrounded by a spray of water in the sunlight, enjoying outdoor summer play.
Kids Winner. Photo by Si Cox. United Kingdom.
A person wearing a helmet and orange shirt stands on rocky terrain surrounded by thick clouds of white smoke or steam, holding a tool and appearing to work in a hazardous environment.
Corporate and Industrial Winner. Photo by Alex Wallace. New Zealand.
Two metallic tubes with their openings facing each other squeeze out white cream, which forms a smooth curve between them. The background is plain and neutral.
Still Life Winner. Photo by Sven-Anton. United States.
A close-up of a freckled face with dramatic gold and black makeup resembling wings over the eyes and black paint streaking down the nose and lips, creating an artistic, surreal effect.
AI Image Developing and Creating Winner. Photo by Vilka (Somm_Bird). Australia.
A person smiles with colorful rhinestones attached to their teeth, holding a black toothbrush decorated with similar rhinestones and the brand name "MARVIS.
Advertising Winner. Photo by Delaney McQuown. United States.
A person balances on the back of a horse standing in shallow water at sunset, silhouetted against the hazy sky.
Travel, Documentary, and Landscape Winner. Photo by Connor Langford. United Kingdom.
A striking, modern architectural structure with a large, curved, ribbed canopy and geometric patterns overhead, captured in black and white. Two people stand at the entrance beneath the sweeping design.
Architecture and Interiors Winner. Photo by Dámaso Avila. Spain.
Two boys with dark skin are at a rocky pool; one stands with hands on hips, wearing tan shorts and white socks, while the other is mid-jump into the water. Mountains and fields stretch in the background.
People and Lifestyle Winner. Photo by Dan Hack. United Kingdom.
A black and white portrait of a woman with short hair, wearing a strapless, sheer polka-dot dress, sitting with one hand gracefully touching her chin, gazing confidently, with strong light and shadow contrast.
Fashion Winner. Photo by Stefan Groepper. Germany.
A person in a yellow shirt and white pants walks by a modern building with curved architecture, reflected in a calm pool, with greenery and orange flowers in the foreground and trees in the background.
Cars Winner. Photo by Bam. Germany.
An elderly woman in a flowing white dress stands thoughtfully beside two large sculpted heads made of stone, set against a rustic background of brick and stone.
Portraiture and Celebrity Winner. Photo by Hanna Kantor. Poland.
A close-up of a person with light eyes looking upwards. They have dramatic black eye makeup, long lashes, light-colored eyebrows, glossy lips, and short, dark, wet-look hair with bangs.
Beauty Winner. Photo by Leo Rohrsetzer. Germany.

Now in its eighth edition, the Spotlight Awards focus on advertising photography. This unique event targets commercial photography and has a panel of more than 50 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients.

According to the competition’s organizers, Production Paradise, some of the top creatives from the most influential brands, ad agencies, and magazines in the world took the time to pick out the best of the Spotlight Awards talents from thousands of entries.

For more, head to the Spotlight Awards website.

