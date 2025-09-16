Street Photographer Captures the Soul of the World’s Cities

Street photographer Phil Penman is most associated with New York City having lived there since the early 2000s. But for his latest project, he expanded his gaze to all around the world.

Penman trains his lens on the pitter-patter of urban life, turning the mundane into the magnificent as he hunts for interesting frames and alluring light.

“A scene has to evoke an emotional response in me,” the photographer says about what he looks for in a shot. “I have to be able to feel something, whether it’s a father holding his daughter’s hand or the feeling of being totally alive while walking through a snowstorm. Then my job is to capture that feeling and make it seem like you are there with me.”

Penman’s new book, Street Scenes, was shot in Basel, Berlin, Biel-Bienne, Boston, Cologne, Dorset, Frankfurt, India, London, Melbourne, Naples, Paris, Rome, Sydney, Tokyo, Zurich, and — of course — New York.

“My first two books centered on New York City, a place I live and love. Street Scenes was an opportunity to showcase the work I’ve accumulated from 2004 to the present day,” he tells PetaPixel. “As a working photographer, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit many beautiful places — often on someone else’s expense account!”

Penman is known for his black and white photography; his Instagram page lacks even a drop of color. This is a lot down to his love affair with the Leica Monochrom.

“People always ask if I shoot in color, when in fact, I’ve probably shot more color in my lifetime than black and white,” he says. “Still, the Monochrom is my baby and is never far away.”

Penman says the most challenging aspect of Street Scenes was selecting the front cover. Which, ironically, is a rare Penman photo that does contain a dash of color.

“I think we went through 30 different covers before landing on one of my favorite shots,” says Penman. “The key to producing a book is being part of a great team. My name is on it, but it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone who put so much work into it.”

Phil Penman’s Top Five Street Photographers

“So many great photographers have inspired me, but these would be the top five street photographers for me.”

Elliott Erwitt

Bruce Davidson

André Kertész

Diane Arbus

Saul Leiter

Street Scenes is published by teNeues and is available on Amazon and other retailers. More of Penman’s work can be found on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Phil Penman