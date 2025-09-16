Street Photographer Captures the Soul of the World’s Cities

Matt Growcoot
A triptych of black-and-white photos: the Eiffel Tower with a person holding balloons, an elderly couple walking down a city street with a bird flying, and two men standing on a glass staircase with their reflections visible.
Phil Penman

Street photographer Phil Penman is most associated with New York City having lived there since the early 2000s. But for his latest project, he expanded his gaze to all around the world.

Penman trains his lens on the pitter-patter of urban life, turning the mundane into the magnificent as he hunts for interesting frames and alluring light.

“A scene has to evoke an emotional response in me,” the photographer says about what he looks for in a shot. “I have to be able to feel something, whether it’s a father holding his daughter’s hand or the feeling of being totally alive while walking through a snowstorm. Then my job is to capture that feeling and make it seem like you are there with me.”

A person holding an umbrella crosses a city street on a rainy day, their silhouette and surroundings reflected in a glass wall. Steam rises from the ground, and American flags and street signs are visible.
5th Avenue, New York City.
People dressed as Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and Emperor Palpatine, walk among a crowd on a city street with St. Peter’s Basilica in the background. The image is in black and white.
Near Vatican City, Rome.
A cluster of TV antennas on rooftops overlook a hazy cityscape, with distant buildings barely visible through the mist under a cloudy sky. The image is in black and white.
Naples
Two people in suits stand on a staircase under a glass roof, with their reflections visible on a shiny surface below. The image is in black and white, creating a dramatic, moody atmosphere.
Tokyo

Penman’s new book, Street Scenes, was shot in Basel, Berlin, Biel-Bienne, Boston, Cologne, Dorset, Frankfurt, India, London, Melbourne, Naples, Paris, Rome, Sydney, Tokyo, Zurich, and — of course — New York.

“My first two books centered on New York City, a place I live and love. Street Scenes was an opportunity to showcase the work I’ve accumulated from 2004 to the present day,” he tells PetaPixel. “As a working photographer, I’ve been fortunate enough to visit many beautiful places — often on someone else’s expense account!”

A person stands alone in the center of a grand, dimly lit cathedral with high arches, columns, ornate decorations, and sunlight streaming through a high window.
Naples
An older person in a long cloak and bowler hat stands on a wet city sidewalk, holding a cane. Parisian architecture and a "Metro" sign appear in the background. The image is in black and white.
Paris
A black and white photo of a narrow alley at night, lined with lanterns and hanging plants. One man walks toward the camera while another walks away, both dressed in dark coats, creating a moody, atmospheric scene.
Tokyo

Penman is known for his black and white photography; his Instagram page lacks even a drop of color. This is a lot down to his love affair with the Leica Monochrom.

“People always ask if I shoot in color, when in fact, I’ve probably shot more color in my lifetime than black and white,” he says. “Still, the Monochrom is my baby and is never far away.”

A person holding an umbrella crosses a city street enveloped in thick steam, surrounded by tall buildings in a moody, black-and-white urban scene.
Madison Avenue, New York
Five nuns sit together eating on a bench in front of a closed shop with a decorative arched gate, under an ornate ironwork design. The scene is in black and white.
Nuns in Rome
A black and white photo shows a busy city street at night, crowded with people. The image is intentionally blurred, creating a sense of motion and energy with streaks of lights and indistinct figures.
Tokyo
A butcher in a white coat carves meat from a large hanging carcass on a city street, while two young girls in jackets look on in the foreground. Another person stands off to the side, watching the scene.
Paris

Penman says the most challenging aspect of Street Scenes was selecting the front cover. Which, ironically, is a rare Penman photo that does contain a dash of color.

“I think we went through 30 different covers before landing on one of my favorite shots,” says Penman. “The key to producing a book is being part of a great team. My name is on it, but it wouldn’t have been possible without everyone who put so much work into it.”

Three people relax on a bench by a window; one uses a phone, another reclines with eyes closed, and the third looks down. The Statue of Liberty is visible through the window in the background.
Staten Island Ferry, New York
A couple walks arm in arm down a narrow alley lined with garbage bags and closed shop fronts, as crows fly and scavenge nearby; Japanese signs hang overhead. The scene is in black and white.
Tokyo
A black and white photo of the Eiffel Tower at dusk with a silhouetted person holding balloons, sitting on a stair railing in the foreground. Trees frame the scene, creating a dreamy, serene Parisian atmosphere.
Eiffel Tower, Paris

Phil Penman’s Top Five Street Photographers

“So many great photographers have inspired me, but these would be the top five street photographers for me.”

Elliott Erwitt
Bruce Davidson
André Kertész
Diane Arbus
Saul Leiter

A person stands alone at a crosswalk on a city street lined with snow-covered trees and lit traffic lights; the scene appears on the cover of a book titled "Phil Penman Street Scenes.

Street Scenes is published by teNeues and is available on Amazon and other retailers. More of Penman’s work can be found on his Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Phil Penman

