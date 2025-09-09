Pope Francis’ Leica M-A Set to be Auctioned for Charity

Matt Growcoot
A silver Leica camera with a large lens is shown on the left; on the right, Pope Francis, wearing white robes and a cross necklace, is smiling and waving.
Pope Francis’ Leica M-A.

A unique Leica camera and lens that belonged to Pope Francis is set to be sold for an estimated $80,000 at the Leitz Photographica Auction.

The Leica M-A and Leica Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50mm ASPH lens both carry the serial number 5,000,000 — a distinctive production mark highly coveted by collectors.

A silver Leica M3 camera with a lens sits on a white surface, casting a shadow against a minimalist gray and white background.

A white and silver digital camera viewed from the back, displaying a rectangular screen, control dial, and a viewfinder on the upper left. The phrase "MISERANDO ATQUE ELIGENDO" is engraved above the screen.

The one-of-a-kind camera is finished in silver chrome, with a special white covering, and a white paint on the base plate, back doors, as well as some of the controls.

The camera is decorated with papal engravings; the flash cover is adorned with the Keys of Peter, while the back of the top plate bears His Holiness Pope Francis’ motto, ‘Miserando atque eligendo’, meaning ‘lowly but chosen.’

The special engravings are filled with white, gold, and black paint. The Noctilux lens is finished in chrome, with engravings filled with gold and white paint. The body cap and the lens cap are engraved with the Coat of Arms of the State of Vatican City.

Both the camera and the lens are additionally engraved with the year His Holiness Pope Francis received this gift, inscribed in Roman numerals: A.D. MMXXIV.

A silver and white Leica camera with a matching lens cap sits on a white surface, featuring an intricate Vatican-themed emblem and design.

Top view of a silver Leica camera with engraved text, a lens attached, dials, buttons, and a winding lever, set against a white background.

Pope Francis, who was from Argentina, died in March 2025 at age 88. Pope Francis was succeeded by Pope Leo.

“Leica products with a distinctive serial or fabrication number are very popular with collectors and deeply rooted in the company’s history,” Leica says in a press release.

“Over the past 100 years, Leica Camera AG has awarded these exceptional products to distinguished personalities in recognition of their achievements. In keeping with his commitment to charity and social causes, Pope Francis chose to auction the Leica set, with all proceeds directed toward helping those in need.”

A silver and white Leica rangefinder camera with a large attached lens, featuring a textured grip and classic design elements, viewed at an angle on a white background.

A white jewelry box with a beige velvet interior, an open hinged lid, a keyhole lock on the front, and compartments for organizing jewelry.

Also on offer at the Leitz Photographica Auction is a Leica I Mod. A Luxus from 1929 and the Leica MP-114 black paint from 1955.

Photojournalists such as Alfred Eisenstaedt and David Douglas Duncan expressed the wish to use their M3 cameras with a Leicavit – a rapid winder that had previously been available for the Leica IIIf only.

In response, Leica presented a corresponding variation of the M3, the Leica MP, in 1956. Just about 400 of these were produced, and only 141 of them in black paint. The Leica MP-114 is one of these 141 cameras and is estimated to fetch around $900,000.

The Leitz Photographica Auction 47 will take place on November 22 at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna.

Image credits: Photo of Pope Francis by Jeon Han / Korean Culture and Information Service

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Rare Leica Lens Sells at Auction for Whopping $290,000
Limited Edition Leica M6 Limited Edition Leica M6 Celebrates the Leitz Auction’s 20th Anniversary
Prototype 1964 Leica Noctilux 50mm f:1.2 Prototype 1964 Leica Noctilux 50mm f/1.2 is Expected to Sell for $500K
A vintage Leica camera with a textured black body and a round lens is displayed against a red background. The lens reads "Leitz Anastigmat." The camera shows visible signs of wear. Leica 0-Series Prototype Camera Sells for $8.5 Million
Discussion