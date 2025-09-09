Pope Francis’ Leica M-A Set to be Auctioned for Charity

A unique Leica camera and lens that belonged to Pope Francis is set to be sold for an estimated $80,000 at the Leitz Photographica Auction.

The Leica M-A and Leica Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50mm ASPH lens both carry the serial number 5,000,000 — a distinctive production mark highly coveted by collectors.

The one-of-a-kind camera is finished in silver chrome, with a special white covering, and a white paint on the base plate, back doors, as well as some of the controls.

The camera is decorated with papal engravings; the flash cover is adorned with the Keys of Peter, while the back of the top plate bears His Holiness Pope Francis’ motto, ‘Miserando atque eligendo’, meaning ‘lowly but chosen.’

The special engravings are filled with white, gold, and black paint. The Noctilux lens is finished in chrome, with engravings filled with gold and white paint. The body cap and the lens cap are engraved with the Coat of Arms of the State of Vatican City.

Both the camera and the lens are additionally engraved with the year His Holiness Pope Francis received this gift, inscribed in Roman numerals: A.D. MMXXIV.

Pope Francis, who was from Argentina, died in March 2025 at age 88. Pope Francis was succeeded by Pope Leo.

“Leica products with a distinctive serial or fabrication number are very popular with collectors and deeply rooted in the company’s history,” Leica says in a press release.

“Over the past 100 years, Leica Camera AG has awarded these exceptional products to distinguished personalities in recognition of their achievements. In keeping with his commitment to charity and social causes, Pope Francis chose to auction the Leica set, with all proceeds directed toward helping those in need.”

Also on offer at the Leitz Photographica Auction is a Leica I Mod. A Luxus from 1929 and the Leica MP-114 black paint from 1955.

Photojournalists such as Alfred Eisenstaedt and David Douglas Duncan expressed the wish to use their M3 cameras with a Leicavit – a rapid winder that had previously been available for the Leica IIIf only.

In response, Leica presented a corresponding variation of the M3, the Leica MP, in 1956. Just about 400 of these were produced, and only 141 of them in black paint. The Leica MP-114 is one of these 141 cameras and is estimated to fetch around $900,000.

The Leitz Photographica Auction 47 will take place on November 22 at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna.

Image credits: Photo of Pope Francis by Jeon Han / Korean Culture and Information Service