Photographer’s Fairy Tale-Inspired Images Capture a World of Wonder

Kristina Makeeva transforms everyday life into visions of wonder, blending fairy-tale imagination with real-world travel and storytelling. From Russian folklore to dreams of photographing the cosmos, she invites viewers into a world of wonder.

Kristina Makeeva’s journey into photography started because of what she describes as her heightened sensitivity.

“I guess it all started with the fact that I was born a pretty sensitive person… A lot of things were loud to me, smelled too strong or were ugly,” Makeeva shares.

“As a child, I thought that this was the case for everyone. Then I realized that no, most people enjoy life. So this fact played a significant role in my becoming an artist. Living in an ugly city near Moscow, where there was not a single detail that soothed my gaze, added to the fact that I always wanted to escape to some other world. Ideal, bright, quiet and infinitely pleasant and beautiful. And I was able to do this through photography.”

Photography and digital art became Makeeva’s gateway to a new world filled with beauty and light. She began experimenting with Photoshop, creating fantastical collages from scanned photos, then shooting still frames with a video camera, and soon received her first dedicated photo camera.

“At 14, I started learning Photoshop, assembling my own worlds from pieces of scanned photographs, and at 16 I got a video camera that could take still frames. The resolution of such frames was small, only 640×480 pixels, but it was enough to continue creating. Then they bought me my first camera, and since then I have never parted with cameras. As well as with Photoshop. I have been shooting for almost 22 years, and I have known Photoshop for 24 years. From the text it is clear that I probably needed it to simply live,” Makeeva says, reflecting on how important finding art has been for her very existence.

The Project of a Lifetime

Over the years, Makeeva has developed a distinctive voice that seamlessly blends fantasy with reality. At the center of her work is Simple Magical Things, a project that has carried through her entire career. The series celebrates the beauty found in both small, everyday details and grand, sweeping landscapes. It could be as simple as a drop of dew or as majestic as penguins in Antarctica. People also inspire her deeply, especially those who are fully immersed in their passions, whatever they may be.

“It is these people who are able to give creative energy and a spark,” the artist says.

The project has become a living archive of Makeeva’s vision of the world, reminding viewers that magic can be found in the most unexpected places.

Crucial to her ethos of creating realistic fantasy work, Makeeva is deliberate in her approach, drawing a firm line when it comes to generative AI, preferring collages of her images or forced perspective to create her imagery. Most images are a single frame whenever possible. She refuses to use AI tools in her photography, believing that true creativity comes from human observation, emotion, and craft.

For her, the magic in her images emerges from hands-on interaction with the world, whether scouting a location, capturing fleeting light, or carefully arranging fabrics, not from algorithms. This commitment to authentic, human-driven artistry is central to her practice, which gives her work its emotional depth and originality.

In a 2019 video with SmugMug Films, Kristina Makeeva shared her insights on location, revealing a glimpse behind the curtains of her process.

“I have been working as a photographer for about 22 years, probably, and wrote my thesis on how to make a photograph attractive for a university presentation. And of course, all these 22 years, sometimes scientifically, sometimes by touch, I have been moving towards the concept of good photography. First of all, for me, ‘God is in the details.’ A good photograph should not be sloppy, all elements should be worked out, as close to the real world as possible, without losing their magic. I no longer think about composition and light, it happens automatically,” Makeeva explains.

Being in a breathtaking location offers a kind of energy and exhilaration that is difficult to put into words. The landscapes, the light, and the atmosphere all combine to heighten her senses and inspire creativity. She likens it to a rush of dopamine, a natural surge that ignites excitement and passion in anyone attuned to visual beauty.

A Workflow Rooted in Flexibility

Ideas for Makeeva’s images often emerge from a place that resonates with her emotionally or from a feeling she wishes to convey visually. Once the seed of an idea forms, she begins planning. This can involve scouting locations, assembling a team, casting models, and choosing outfits. Yet no matter how carefully everything is prepared, she accepts that change is inevitable and often leads to the best results.

“All shoots never go according to plan. But it is this suddenness of everything that inspires me most of all,” Makeeva says.

Once the images are captured, she allows them to sit before reviewing. By letting the excitement of the shoot fade, she ensures that overlooked frames have the chance to reveal themselves as the true gems of a series.

Fairy Tales and Everyday Magic

Recurring themes of enchantment, fabric, and fairy tales run throughout her photography. Makeeva’s childhood was filled with Russian folklore, fantasy novels, and later Japanese anime, all of which shaped her storytelling instincts. As she began traveling, cultural influences from around the world also began to weave into her work, creating a global tapestry of magical imagery. Yet at its core, her message is always the same: beauty and wonder are not distant; they are close at hand.

“We want to show that everyone is surrounded by the amount of magic they are able to see. That even in gray, damp reality there are little things that make our world magical. We initially started working to bring the light of beauty to the world. And I see through the responses that light sometimes helps,” Makeeva explains.

Tools and Trials

To bring her vision to life, Makeeva relies on a wide range of equipment. Her kit includes professional cameras, specialty lenses, drones, and underwater housings, giving her the flexibility to adapt to almost any shooting environment. Each lens has a distinct purpose, whether capturing a sweeping lavender field or isolating the fine texture of a raindrop. Yet she is clear that no piece of technology is more important than the photograph itself, and the team or community that makes it all possible.

“The latest smartphone models are important, the latest drone models are important, a top camera, top additional cameras, such as Insta360, or top underwater cases. And also lenses. My lenses cover a distance from 8mm to 400mm, which covers almost all shooting tasks, and there are special artistic and portrait lenses with beautiful bokeh. Such as the Canon 50mm f/0.95 ‘Dream Lens.’ Beautiful bokeh inspires you to shoot, it is like art itself and blurs everything imperfect in the background. And lenses with different focal lengths are needed for different tasks.”

Viral Magic on Social Media

Over the years, Kristina Makeeva’s work has found a second home online, where her images have captured the attention of audiences worldwide. As of writing, she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok, drawn to her enchanting and imaginative photography. Her photographs, often infused with dreamlike colors, fluttering fabrics, and surreal landscapes, translate beautifully to the small screens of social media, where every scroll can stop at a moment of visual wonder. From Baikal’s icy expanses to the striking dunes of Socotra, her ability to blend reality with imagination has made her work highly shareable, earning thousands of likes, shares, and comments with each post.

“The way people respond online has been incredible,” she says. “Sometimes a single photograph can travel further than I ever imagined, inspiring people I will never meet and sparking conversations about beauty, creativity, and imagination.”

For Makeeva, social media is not just a platform for exposure; it is a space for connection and dialogue.

“Sometimes I receive messages saying my photo helped someone cope with sadness, or made a moment of their day a little lighter. That is the part of photography that truly amazes me—its ability to travel and touch lives beyond the frame,” Makeeva says.

For Makeeva, the popularity of her work online is simply an extension of the philosophy that guides her art. Each image begins as a personal exploration of light, magic, and emotion, and the fact that it resonates with others only reinforces the universality of those moments.

Pride and Discovery

Among her many projects, Makeeva treasures her work from places like Baikal and Socotra Island, both of which left a lasting impression on her. She describes Socotra as particularly transformative, an island of surreal landscapes and starlit skies that shaped a series of works and changed her own perspective. For her, each photograph is a discovery, even in the most well-documented places.

“I really do not like to follow trends, but I love to create them myself. To discover something new even in the most popular places. Now on the Internet, in particular on Instagram, there is an abundance of bright, but emotionless photos. Without a soul. Without an idea. Just a repeat of someone else. It’s boring. I called this phenomenon the term ‘indifferent art.'”

For Makeeva, originality is not just a preference, it is a guiding principle. She strives to infuse each image with emotion, intention, and a sense of wonder, ensuring that her work stands apart from the endless stream of generic visuals online. Instead of following trends, she has become the one setting them.

Looking Toward the Cosmos

As her career continues to evolve, Makeeva has turned her sights beyond Earth itself. After years of capturing the natural wonders of this planet, she now dreams of traveling into space to document the cosmos firsthand. Having already spent time at Russia’s cosmonaut training center and Mission Control, she longs to experience the journey herself.

“My goal at the moment is space. I really want to go and feel the entire path that astronauts go through,” Makeeva says.

For Makeeva, the ultimate destination is not just about exploration but about pushing the boundaries of imagination.

“Otherwise, what’s the point if you don’t try? It’s boring.”

Image credits: Kristina Makeeva