Moonvalley Releases Marey, an ‘Ethical’ AI Video Tool Built for Pro Filmmakers

Los Angeles-based AI startup Moonvalley has officially launched Marey, its video-generation model designed for professional production use that was trained on “ethical” data.

Following a beta period with select filmmakers and creative agencies, the tool is now available to the public through a subscription model. Marey promises granular control for directors and a legally secure foundation, as it is trained entirely on licensed content.

Moonvalley’s approach contrasts with other AI video developers that have faced legal scrutiny over their training data.

“We built Marey because the industry told us existing AI video tools don’t work for serious production,” says Naeem Talukdar, Moonvalley’s CEO and co-founder. “Directors need precise control over every creative decision, plus legal confidence for commercial use. Today we’re delivering both, and proving that the most powerful AI comes from partnership with creators, not exploitation of their work.”

However, even training on licensed data can be controversial since the content creators may have agreed to the terms and conditions long before AI technology existed.

Marey supports video clips up to five seconds long, rendered in 1080p at 24 frames per second. The tool offers features such as camera control, object and character motion guidance, pose transfer, and inpainting for element-specific edits — all of which aim to provide users with production-grade capabilities. It also enables full camera movement, with options like handheld simulation and trajectory shifts.

According to Moonvalley, the model was developed with direct input from filmmakers through its in-house studio Asteria, formerly known as XTR. Asteria’s team participated in six months of research and three months of external alpha testing. Independent filmmaker Ángel Manuel Soto tells TechCrunch that Marey makes filmmaking more accessible for people who are from areas like Puerto Rico, where he is from.

“Back home, we needed to ask for permission to tell our stories,” Soto says. “AI gives you the ability to do it on your own terms without having to say no to your dreams because someone refused to finance it, because they didn’t think a story from your country could return a profit.”

Pricing

Marey is available via a credits-based subscription, with pricing starting at $14.99 for 100 credits. An enterprise version is also available for partners using proprietary IP. In addition, Moonvalley has launched an invite-only beta of Voyager, its complementary production platform designed to extend Marey’s functionality in studio workflows.

Moonvalley’s emphasis on licensed data comes amid lawsuits targeting other AI firms for copyright infringement. Last month, Disney and NBCUniversal sued Midjourney over the unauthorized use of intellectual property in training data.