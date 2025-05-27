Photographer’s Project Captures China’s Growing Influence in Africa

Matt Growcoot
Aerial view of two intersecting highways forming an X shape, surrounded by dry, patchwork farmland with scattered trees and distant mountains under a hazy sky.
Railway & Highway Crossing #1, Mojo, Ethiopia, 2018. | Edward Burtynsky, courtesy Flowers Gallery, London & Hong Kong

Edward Burtynsky has been photographing human industry for decades and a new show focuses on China’s evolving role in global manufacturing.

Captured between 2018 and late 2024, Burtynsky’s work — frequently captured on large format cameras — captures the transformation of China’s domestic production systems to the expansion of its industrial footprint across the African continent.

Currently on display at the Flowers Gallery in Hong Kong, Burtynsky employs his aerial and wide-angle lens perspective to create sweeping images that reveal the scale of industrial development and its impact on the environment.

Inside China, a new generation of robotics and vast battery assembly lines stretch across the frame, as seen in Burtynsky’s 2023 photographs of the BYD manufacturing facility in Jiangsu Province – a major producer of lithium batteries for electric vehicles.

A modern automotive factory with robotic machinery assembling car bodies on a production line. The facility is spacious, well-lit, and filled with industrial equipment and partially assembled vehicles.
BYD Manufacturing Facility #1, Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, 2023. | Edward Burtynsky, courtesy Flowers Gallery, London & Hong Kong
Large, modern automotive factory interior with high ceilings, machinery, robotic arms, metal frameworks, and vehicle parts being assembled on conveyor belts. The facility appears bright, organized, and industrial.
BYD Manufacturing Facility #2, Changzhou, Jiangsu, Province, China, 2023. | Edward Burtynsky, courtesy Flowers Gallery, London & Hong Kong

This transformation is contrasted with scenes photographed in Ethiopia and Namibia, where Chinese-owned rail crossings, warehouses, and apparel factories reflect a different phase of industrialization: slower-paced, less mechanized, and still reliant on manual labor.

Workers operate machinery at individual stations in a brightly lit garment factory, with pipes and equipment overhead. Some people are actively working while others sit or stand near their stations.
Silver Spark Apparel #1, Hawassa Industrial Park, Awassa, Ethiopia, 2018. | Edward Burtynsky, courtesy Flowers Gallery, London & Hong Kong
Aerial view of an ancient archaeological site in a vast, arid desert landscape, with partially excavated ruins, stone structures, and winding dirt paths visible among sandy, barren terrain.
Gravel Quarry #1, Near Rooikop, Namibia, 2018. | Edward Burtynsky, courtesy Flowers Gallery, London & Hong Kong

Now, two decades on from Burtynsky’s earlier documentation of China’s rise as the world’s manufacturing engine, the pace of globalization has accelerated, and the country’s influence across the African continent is profound.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into this evolving relationship, capturing the infrastructure and mega-factories established by Chinese companies and the broader impact of these collaborations on African landscapes and labor systems.

From June 19 to September 28, 2025, The International Center of Photography (ICP) will present The Great Acceleration, the first solo institutional exhibition of Edward Burtynsky’s work in New York City in over twenty years. Curated by David Campany, the exhibition will reveal the depth of his investigation into the human alteration of natural landscapes around the world.

Last year, PetaPixel featured Burtynsky’s large format photos that depict the damage being done to the planet through industrialization. Burtsynky said that he hopes his photographs get people thinking about the collective impact everyone has on the planet.

Image credits: Photographs by Edward Burtynsky

