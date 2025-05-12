Photographer’s Distressing Photos Capture Life Inside El Salvador’s Notorious Prison

Matt Growcoot
A crowded prison cell filled with men wearing light-colored clothing, some standing, sitting, or lying on hammocks and bunks, behind metal bars. The cell appears cramped and overcrowded.
Prisoners in El Salvador await trial and sentencing. | Philip Holsinger

On March 15, photographer Philip Holsinger captured arguably 2025’s most sensational photographs when a group of Venezuelan prisoners arrived in El Salvador from the United States.

Their destination was CECOT — El Salvador’s notoriously strict mega-prison stocked full of gang members where inmates aren’t allowed visitors, or to go outside, and the lights are on 24 hours a day.

It was far from Holsinger’s first visit to CECOT, which stands for Terrorism Confinement Center. He had been in the country for over a year before the prison became the focus of an international news story.

“I came to El Salvador to investigate the country’s shocking transformation: what had been described to me by fellow journalists as the makings of a new police tyranny, but by others as a social miracle,” Holsinger tells PetaPixel. “I wanted to see it for myself.”

Holsinger was there before the planes from the U.S. arrived and photographed the entire transfer process, from the planes landing on the tarmac when there was a brief rebellion attempt, to the prisoner’s final transfer into one of the notorious CECOT cells.

“There was a total media blackout, only the El Salvador government comms team was there to document the event. But I was allowed to enter and photograph freely because I had spent much of the past year embedded with the military and police and they all knew me well,” Holsinger explains.

Two armed officers in tactical gear escort a person in white clothing with their head down. The scene is at night, with bright lights illuminating the group and additional people visible in the background.
A Venezuelan prisoner is brought off the plane. Hours earlier, he had been in the U.S. | Philip Holsinger
A group of handcuffed men in white shirts kneel on the floor with their heads down, surrounded by masked and armed officers standing over them in a brightly lit room.
The prisoners are put into a “severe body posture” to protect CECOT staff. | Philip Holsinger
Four people surround a seated individual as they shave his head with electric clippers; hair falls to the ground. The scene appears to take place indoors, and the atmosphere is collaborative.
Their heads are shaved. Holsinger describes the process as watching them “become ghosts.” | Philip Holsinger

Holsinger’s year in the country enabled him to “develop deep relationships” and because of the photographer’s lack of regular social media updates, the Salvadoran government was happy for him to tag along, “even on sensitive missions.”

It was because this that Holsinger entered the airport compound with the government comms teams on March 15, accompanied the head of the prisoner transfer for the night, and was present when El Salvador officials greeted Homeland Security.

“The point is, I had existing trust and relationships that allowed me the ability to take action when the opportunity arose,” Holsinger says.

Three shirtless prisoners in white shorts walk with their hands on their heads, escorted by two armed guards in a barred prison corridor. The scene is harshly lit and the mood is tense.
Philip Holsinger
A group of shirtless men sit closely together on the floor of a stark room between empty metal bunk beds, facing away with their hands on their heads under harsh lighting.
Philip Holsinger
Three men with tattooed faces sit closely together in dim light, looking towards the camera. The image is in black and white, highlighting the intensity in their expressions and the details of their tattoos.
Philip Holsinger

Holsinger describes the prisoner transfer as a “harsh procedure” but adds that it serves a purpose, “even if we don’t like it.” It involves folding the prisoners into “severe body postures”, shaving their heads, and stripping their clothes.

“The purpose of those severe body postures is actually standard operating procedure for moving dangerous captives—people who might be capable of killing you with their hands,” he explains.

“In a war zone or a police situation, soldiers and police are taught how to safely subdue, restrain, and move people in a way that keeps both the captive and the captor safe.”

Holsinger compares the process to a person entering military boot camp when the stripping down serves as a way to break down a soldier so they submit to authority.

“I do not say this to celebrate it but to put it in historical context. The problem is that whenever there are harsh tactics, they are easily abused,” he adds.

“And this is also the case with the procedures I witnessed on March 15. When the planes landed, at least two different groups on two different planes attempted to overthrow the planes.

“So when the guards were briefed at CECOT before the buses arrived, they were specifically instructed to let the prisoners know they were powerless, which became an invitation to push the limits, and some did.”

A large group of people sit close together in uniform rows, all facing the same direction, with their hands clasped behind their heads. The image is in black and white.
Philip Holsinger
A black and white close-up photo of a man's face, partially obscured by a textured vertical bar. He has a serious expression, with visible stubble and intense eyes looking slightly upwards.
Philip Holsinger

Although Holsinger had been in CECOT before, the night the Venezuelans from the U.S. were brought in was unlike his previous experiences.

“Up until that night I was used to seeing hardened, convicted killers being transferred to CECOT. The Venezuelans were different. Very different,” he explains.

“And the fact that some of them seemed to be sincerely confused about why they were there led me to not only photograph their faces, but to record their cries. I thought, ‘if it is possible one of them is actually innocent then someone should know what I saw and heard so they can choose to investigate.’

“But I was not trying to be an advocate, and absolutely not trying to be an activist — which are things I do not agree with as a journalist, though some do.”

In an essay for TIME magazine, Holsinger wrote about one prisoner he witnessed in particular who cried out: “I’m not a gang member. I’m gay. I’m a barber.” Holsinger said he believed him. That prisoner was later named as Andry Hernandez Romero.

“I trust my judgment and I want to bring a reader beside me and point them to where I am looking, but I also do not believe my judgment is infallible,” he adds.

“When I wrote in the TIME essay that one of the Venezuelans claimed innocence and that in that moment I believed him, what I wanted to convey was his belief. I believe that he believed his innocence, which caused me to pause.”

A person bows their head with hands pressed together as another shaves their head with electric clippers; others assist, creating an intimate and emotional scene in black and white.
Andry Hernandez Romero has his head shaved upon arrival at CECOT. Holsinger heard him shout that he was innocent and because of his photos, Romero’s story has been reported around the world. His family insist he is not gang-affiliated and fear for his safety. | Philip Holsinger

Holsinger says he believes God placed him next to Romero for a reason.

“Imagine that with twenty buses and more than two hundred people, I ended up on his bus at that moment and heard his cries,” he adds.

“I know that may sound crazy, but after years of war and death, I can tell you I have seen mysterious, unexplainable things we call coincidences.”

A group of men stand closely together behind metal bars in a dimly lit room. One man grips the bars and looks out pensively, while others appear somber and reflective in the background.
Philip Holsinger
A black-and-white photo of a group of tattooed men closely packed together, many with shaved heads and hands over their heads. The image is framed on a page filled with handwritten text in the margins.
Holsinger prints his photos around the journals he keeps. | Philip Holsinger

Embedded in El Salvador

As mentioned earlier, Holsinger came to El Salvador to witness the country’s transformation from “the murder capital of the world” to what is now considered to be one of the safest countries in Central America.

“I decided I would move to El Salvador to photograph and research for a long-form magazine article, focusing on the security transformation, particularly the mass efforts for mass incarceration directed by the government’s ‘Territorial Control Plan’,” Holsinger says.

“After two months of working on what I thought would be a magazine article, I realized the material and experience were expansive enough to justify a book, so I committed to staying for a complete year to produce the book.”

Holsinger tells PetaPixel that he does not believe in “hit-and-run journalism.” Instead, he embraces the “old-fashioned methodology” employed by the likes of W. Eugene Smith at the now-defunct LIFE Magazine.

“I believe in getting to know secrets and real life rather than hearing speeches or inviting false narratives through traditional interviews,” he says.

“Of course, news and magazine reporting don’t generally have an economy for this form of deep embeds, so I fund my work through contract analysis and gallery sales of unique prints and handmade books.”

A young girl in a dress spins joyfully outdoors, her skirt fanned out around her. The background is blurred with trees and open ground, giving a sense of movement and freedom. The photo is in black and white.
Philip Holsinger
A man with a shaved head sits shirtless against a plain background, his face and upper body covered in intricate tattoos. The image is in black and white.
Philip Holsinger

What is it Like Photographing Inside CECOT?

Part of his book will focus on specific murders that happened in the country and as part of that, he has been granted access to CECOT to speak with gang terrorists as part of the case study. He has gone back on multiple occasions to interview other killers who will appear in the book.

“I have also photographed two in-country mass transfers of convicted gang members to CECOT,” says Holsinger.

“Each transfer consisted of more than 2,000 prisoners and entailed dozens of hours of photographing along with government communications teams — no press allowed except myself.”

Holsinger says he has had an “unusual amount of freedom to photograph and observe” over a long period of time and he has faced “almost no restrictions.”

He tells PetaPixel that the convicted gang murderers do not hide their contempt for him and his camera. Holsinger has to be careful as the prisoners will “try to sneak in signs” in a bid to communicate to the outside world through sign language and even via their eyes.

A masked officer stands facing a large group of shirtless prisoners sitting closely together on the floor of a prison hallway, hands on their heads, with armed guards lined along the corridor walls.
Philip Holsinger
A group of tattooed men with shaved heads crouch closely together, covering their heads with their hands. The image is in black and white and conveys a sense of tension and confinement.
Philip Holsinger

Holsinger says because he generally doesn’t have tight deadlines, he prefers to shoot analog; he owns a Nikon F5, a Leica M6, a Contax, and a medium format Bronica.

He shot a lot of the Venezuelan prisoner photos with his Nikon digital cameras but prefers the problems of film cameras.

“Blur and focus issues make the photo feel like a physical thing. I do not like perfect photos because I want to feel the sense of being there. I want the viewer to feel like they are looking at a relic of a real event,” he adds.

Holsinger prints his photos and pastes his handwritten journals around them. He barely edits his photos and shoots in black and white for its “timelessness.”

Holsinger’s book on El Salvador remains in the production stage but watch this space. More of his work can be found on his Instagram and website.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Pictures for Prisoners Program: Images of Hope in Solitary Confinement
Members of Forward This Productions San Quentin Prisoners Form a Film Company With Hollywood Backing
Photographer Captures the Experiences of Mentally Ill Prison Inmates
The Idealized Landscape Paintings Found in Prison Visiting Rooms
Discussion