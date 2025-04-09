Two Photographers Die After Decorative Crane Falls Over at Music Festival

Two photographers have died at a music festival in Mexico City after a crane holding a decorative artwork fell over on Saturday (April 5).

The crane was holding up an ornamental metal object when it toppled over at the AXE Ceremonia music festival. Miguel Angel Rojas, 26, and Berenice Giles, 28, have been named as the two photographers. No other people have been reported as injured.

The festival — which saw British pop star Charli XCX play — was canceled following the tragedy. Performances from Tyler, The Creator and Massive Attack — who were scheduled to play on Sunday — were called off.

On Saturday, journalists Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernández were killed at the AXE Ceremonia festival in Mexico City when a decorative metal object collapsed. Despite the tragedy, the event continued its activities. 😡😢❤️🧵 pic.twitter.com/CrrAeWseTu — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) April 8, 2025

“With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today’s incident,” AXE Ceremonia says in a statement.

“We are deeply heartbroken by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we continue, as from the very beginning, to maintain close collaboration and complete transparency with the authorities.”

Could the Accident Have Been Avoided?

The object that fell was a large decorative artwork attached to a small crane. Pictures of it online make it fairly obvious that the structure was liable to fall since it looks top-heavy.

Among the angry criticism online, people shared advice from the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) — an organization promoting the safe use of powered access equipment online — that says “Do not Attach Banners to Scissor Lifts.”

“Many scissor lifts are specifically designed for indoor use only with zero wind. Even outdoor machines may be at risk of being blown over when elevated in high or gusting winds,” IPAF says.

“Scissor lifts are not designed to hold banners. Attaching banners to a scissor lift will increase the surface area and create a ‘sailboard’ effect which will destabilize or potentially turn over a MEWP [Mobile Elevating Work Platform].”

Rolling Stone reports that Rojas and Giles both worked for an outlet called Mr. Indie. Tributes have poured in on Giles’ Instagram page.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.