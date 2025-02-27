Robotic Squirrel Camera Catches Squirrels Stealing Acorns From Each Other

Matt Growcoot

The BBC has released another clip from the endearing Spy in the Wild series which features cameras disguised as animatronic animals.

In this video, a robotic squirrel gets among the action as the real critters around it look to steal each other’s acorns.

A squirrel is perched on a pile of leaves, facing left. Its tail is raised. In the background, there is motion blur from a bird taking off among the fallen leaves. The scene is set outdoors with autumn foliage.

The video begins with narrator David Tennant explaining that each fall a single squirrel will bury a remarkable 10,000 nuts.

However, not all the squirrels are honest and instead of foraging for themselves, some cunning squirrels will instead watch as others do the hard work before swooping in and stealing the acorn instead. When the honest squirrel notices the dishonest squirrel’s crime, all hell breaks loose as a fight breaks out around the spy squirrel.

Meanwhile, the animatronic animal sits with an acorn in its hands. This proves too much of an easy target as the real squirrels simply walk right up to it and swipe the nut out of its paws.

A squirrel with a bushy tail holds a nut in its front paws. The background is dark green, suggesting a natural, outdoor setting. The BBC logo is visible in the top left corner.
The spy squirrel with cameras for eyes.

However, it is able to catch another fascinating behavior: a squirrel pretending to hide an acorn to dupe a would-be thief.

“In a shameless display of overacting, he pretends to bury his nut,” the voiceover explains. “The thief waits until the performance is over then quietly sneaks in.”

During this melee, the spy squirrel gets another acorn in his hands but this one is actually a camera. Once again, the thieving squirrel is foiled after stealing the nut only to find it’s been hollowed out to make space for the small camera.

A gray squirrel is perched on a tree branch, holding an acorn-like object with a small camera lens inside. The background is blurred greenery. The BBC logo is visible in the top left corner.

The crafty cameras are put together by melding a wide range of parts taken from different manufacturers that are usually stripped down and modified.

The producers say that deploying such expensive camera equipment in the wild can be an extremely stressful process, with producers fearful that it will be destroyed in an instant by suspicious animals.

The robotic animals are not the only devices filming each scene. Up to 10 cameras at a time — from boulder-cams to dung-cams — were also placed in situ during the filming of Spy in The Wild to record footage. There is also a long-lens camera recording footage.

“We can cut between them to get lots of different angles, which you can’t do in natural history very often,” executive producer John Downer said.

Image credits: BBC

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Albino squirrel Doctor Grabs His Camera to Capture Rare Albino Squirrel Outside His Office
Gymnastic Squirrels Acrobatic Squirrels Captured in a Series of Amazing Photos
Wildlife Photographer Captures Cute Recording of a Baby Squirrel Eating
Photographing Luna and Neville: Two Cute Squirrels Doing Human Things
Discussion