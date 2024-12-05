Taco Bell Adds a Photo Booth to Its Drive-Thru

Taco Bell is bringing a photo booth to some of its drive-thru locations across the U.S.

Called Live Más Drive-Thru Cams, they’re part of a Super Bowl ad campaign that will culminate in a commercial for the Big Game next year.

The Live Más Drive Thru Cam has already begun its nationwide tour today, starting in Los Angeles for a limited time before stopping in Middleburg Heights, OH, Cookeville, TN, Houston, TX, and Wauchula, FL.

How to Use the Taco Bell Photo Booth

Once you have found a location where the Drive Thu Cam will be, open the Taco Bell app and log in then proceed through the drive-thru as usual.

When your vehicle gets to the end of the drive-thru, participants will make a stop beneath the Live Más Drive-Thru Cam and scan a QR code which initiates a photo countdown.

The camera will snap six photos from both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Afterward, the photos will be sent to the registered email address.

As an added bonus, some of the photos will appear during Taco Bell’s ad spot during Super Bowl LIX in the third quarter. Fans must opt in if they want to be considered.

The Live Más Drive Thru Cams will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the dates are as follows.

12/3 – 12/5, CA: 1604 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90019 12/4 – 12/6, OH: 17565 E Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, OH, 44130 12/10 – 12/12, TN: 310 Big Mac Drive, Cookeville, TN, 38506 12/11 – 12/13, TX: 15797 Jfk Blvd, Houston, TX, 77032 12/17 – 12/19, FL: 116 W Rea Rd, Wauchula, FL, 33873

“Every day in our drive-thrus we see moments that are so uniquely ‘our fans’—the moments, the memories, and the energy that makes Taco Bell who we are,” says Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery in a statement.

“That’s why, for our return to football’s biggest stage, we’re sidelining the celebrities and turning the camera on the fans.”

USA Today reports that Taco Bell’s last Super Bowl Commercial was a 30-second ad in 2022 for The Grande Escape featuring rapper Doja Cat.

Image credits: Taco Bell