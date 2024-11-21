Bride Spends Thousands on Wedding Photos, Only to Find One Detail Ruined Them

A bride has gone viral after revealing how a small detail ruined all her wedding pictures, which had cost her thousands of dollars.

In a TikTok video, that has amassed over 7.5 million views, Jazmin Thompson says her wedding photos were ruined after she forgot to take a hair tie off on her wrist on the big day.

“When you spend thousands of dollars on wedding photos only to realize…” the TikTok video reads before the clip zooms in on the black hair tie Thompson forgot to remove from her wrist.

Thompson then shows how the hair tie featured in every single picture of her wedding day, spoiling the otherwise glamorous photos.

Thompson issued a warning to other brides to not make the same mistake as her: “This is your reminder.”

‘The Photographer Should Have Noticed That’

Many TikTok users expressed sympathy for the bride and believed that the photographer was partly at fault for the mistake. Some viewers said that it was the wedding photographer’s responsibility to catch the hair tie before taking pictures or at the very least, remove the black tie out afterward in the edit.

“As a professional photographer — they should’ve noticed it,” a viewer writes in a comment that racked up over 50,000 likes on the platform.

Likewise, another TikTok user comments: “Not only should the photographer have caught that, they also should have edited it out since they missed it.”

However, a few viewers said they didn’t even notice the hair accessory in the wedding pictures and argued that the photographer shouldn’t be held responsible for the accident.

“I’m confused why it’s the photographer’s job to tell you that you have a hair band on your wrist,” a social media user writes.

In an interview with People, Thompson says she spent around $2,500 on her wedding photos but the mishap ruined the images.

The bride says she was originally frustrated that no one, including her photographer, told her about the hair tie on her wrist. However, she now sees the humorous side of the accidental hair accessory in the photos.

“My hair tie did eventually come off because I don’t have photos with it on later in the day but cannot pinpoint when I remembered or who remembered,” Thompson tells People. “Now it is definitely something to laugh about, but I wish someone would’ve told me sooner.”



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

