Photographer Recreates Parents’ Honeymoon Photos From 30 Years Ago

A photographer recreated his parents’ honeymoon pictures from 30 years earlier by traveling to New York with them and going to the spots they visited in 1994.

Ale Trinchero and his parents Robert Trinchero and Laura Garbo traveled all the way from Sydney, Australia to New York — the first time Robert and Laura had been back to the United States since their honeymoon three decades prior.

A heartwarming video made by Ale has racked up over six million views on TikTok bringing viewers to tears. Ale tells PetaPixel that before he traveled to Manhattan, he scanned his parents’ original photos and saved them on his phone to use as a reference — even doing his best to match the focal lengths with his DSLR camera.

“In a way, the pictures really did inspire the whole trip, which is wild to think about — especially now, seeing how much attention this little idea in my head has gotten online,” Ale says.

“I’ve come to really appreciate the power of photography and the value in capturing those seemingly small moments that, with time, take on deeper meaning.”

Ale’s parents were both born in Venice, Italy, but he has lived in Sydney his entire life.

“I’ve always felt incredibly lucky to have parents who’ve shown me what a strong, loving relationship looks like,” Ale says. “I’m well aware that not everyone has that privilege, so seeing people congratulate them online for 30 years together was really special.”

Ale says it was fascinating seeing his parents’ reaction to the changes in New York City as well as the ways it has stayed the same.

“For instance, the billboards in Times Square are still a major feature, but new towers and skyscrapers have altered the skyline,” Ale explains.

“Hearing their stories about experiencing the city as young honeymooners in their twenties, and now seeing it through the lens of everything they’ve lived since, was something I’ll always cherish.”

In one of the most poignant changes, the photo Ale’s parents took of the Twin Towers has been replaced with the One World Trade Center. It was one of the many things viewers commented on under the wildly popular video.

“The reaction to the video on social media has been beyond anything myself or my parents could’ve imagined. I think it’s been really heartwarming to see how people have resonated with the story and appreciated the idea,” says Ale.

“I received so many messages from people wanting to execute the same idea and was even tagged in a video earlier this week of a woman doing exactly that. My parents still don’t entirely understand the numbers and can’t wrap their heads around the number of people who’ve seen their faces but they’ve been really touched by it all.”

You can see more of Ale’s creations on his TikTok and Instagram pages.

Image credits: Ale Trinchero