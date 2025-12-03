The Powerful Winners of International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2025

The winners of the 2025 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards (IWPOTY) have been announced, with U.K. photographer David Scholes awarded the Grand Winner title for his

humorous and beautifully composed capture of a young wedding guest peering curiously at the wedding cake.

Outscoring more than 2,500 submissions from 568 photographers across 61 countries, Scholes’ winning photograph stood out to the judges for its simplicity, storytelling, humour, and beautifully balanced composition.

Scholes explains that he’s always looking for “something interesting that can be part of the story,” which is how this image came to be.

“As soon as I walked in and saw the cake, I quickly noticed a boy charging back and forth outside,” he says. “To me, a photo of a cake is boring, but I thought if I could catch this kid in one of the window frames as he’s running and use the cake as context to frame the shot, that would make a better picture.”

But after switching camera bodies to one that had a 35mm lens attached, the kid suddenly stopped, noticed the cake, and pulled a face. “Moments like this happen at most weddings and are what I’m always looking for and challenging myself to get,” he adds.

Founded in 2017, the International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Awards showcases the work of incredible wedding photographers worldwide and is open to all photographers, both professional and amateur.