Photograper Explores Whale Cemetery and Crashed Soviet DC-3 Between Worlds

Matt Growcoot
A split image shows large white whale skulls and bones scattered on grassland near water on the left, and an abandoned, weathered green aircraft wreck on rocky terrain by the sea on the right.
The whale cemetery in Chukotka, left, and an abandoned Li-2 on Big Diomede, right. | Photos by Vadim Makhorov

A photographer on a journey of a lifetime in a remote region of the world visited a whale cemetery as well as a crashed Soviet DC-3 on Ratmanov Island, also known as Big Diomede which sits on the International Date Line (IDL).

Big Diomede, which is part of Russia, sits just over two miles from Little Diomede, which is part of the United States. Despite their proximity, Big Diomede is almost an entire day ahead of Little Diomede because of the IDL; they are sometimes referred to as Tomorrow Island (Big Diomede) and Yesterday Island (Little Diomede).

Photographer Vadim Makhorov went to Big Diomede to photograph an abandoned Li-2 plane, which crash-landed there in 1971 while delivering ballots to border guards stationed on the island. The pilots apparently got caught out by a thick band of fog and hit the top of the island.

A rusted airplane wreck lies on rocky terrain near the coast, with a rugged island rising from the blue sea under a partly cloudy sky in the background.
Little Diomede visible in the background. Little Diomede is part of the United States and is also an entire day behind Big Diomede, from where the photo is being taken. | Photo by Vadim Makhorov
Aerial view of an abandoned, green military airplane wreck lying on rocky, barren terrain surrounded by dirt paths and scattered stones.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov
Aerial view of an old, green, abandoned airplane with missing parts lying on rocky terrain near a hill under a partly cloudy sky.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov
A rusted, green airplane wreck sits on rocky ground near the coast, with blue sea and cloudy sky in the background. The aircraft is missing many panels, exposing its metal framework.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov
A weathered, green military airplane wreck lies on a rocky, grassy landscape under a cloudy sky. The fuselage and wings are heavily damaged and rusted, with debris scattered around.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov

Fortunately, all four people onboard the plane survived the crash, but did sustain broken bones and sprains. “Since then, the plane has been lying on the island, filled with inscriptions from local border guards and rare tourists,” Makhorov writes on Instagram.

Whale Cemetery

Not far east from Big Diomede is Yanrakynnot, a rural locality in Chukotka where one of the largest whale cemeteries in the far east of Russia is located.

“This place made a strong impression on me,” Makhorov says. “I was especially amazed by the vertical whale skulls. Chukchi do so the old-fashioned way, so that the spirit of the whale ‘sees’ the sea and ‘returns’ home.”

A large, weathered whale skull stands upright on grassy ground near a calm lake, with scattered bones around and barren hills in the background under a cloudy sky.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov
Aerial view of several large animal skeletons, possibly whale remains, scattered across a brown grassy landscape. The bones are white and prominently visible against the earth.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov

The Chukchi people are still allowed to hunt whales and walruses for subsistence. The harsh weather conditions of Siberia mean that food might not be delivered for months at a time.

“Mainly young reproductive gray whales are harvested — they are tastier,” Makhorov explains. “However, sometimes they haul in a whale and start cutting it up, only to find that it smells like ‘medicine.’ Then they abandon it and go look for another one.”

Large whale bones are scattered across grassy tundra near the shore, with a distant village and hilly landscape under a cloudy sky in the background.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov
A close-up of large, weathered animal vertebrae partially buried in dry grass and dirt, with some green plants in the background. The bones appear aged and are stained with patches of moss and dirt.
Photo by Vadim Makhorov

Makhorov says that the odor in these “smelly” whales is caused by a substance called “2,6-dibromophenol”, which is secreted by marine bristle worms — polychaetes.

“Although gray whales mainly feed on amphipods, they often swallow polychaetes too,” the photographer says. “In animals whose diet contains a lot of these worms, the substance accumulates in the tissues, creating that sharp, unpleasant ‘medicinal’ smell.”

Makhorov is having some trip: he recently appeared on PetaPixel after flying his drone to an abandoned Soviet polar research station station and discovered a group of polar bears living inside.

More of Makhorov’s work can be found on his Instagram page.

