Enormous Rutting Elk Charges at Photographer

It is officially the elk rut, otherwise known as mating season, and that means aggressive bulls are roaming around, and you’d better have your wits about you.

That is exactly what one photographer encountered in Moraine Park, Colorado, on Monday morning when a massive bull elk charged at him.

The photographer took evasive action by diving toward a concrete picnic bench, smartly keeping the table between him and the antlered animal.

“This morning, a bull elk charged a photographer,” Colorado Wild Photography writes on Facebook. “Thankfully, no one was hurt… just a good reminder that during rut season, these animals are wild, powerful, and unpredictable.”

The video was taken very early in the morning, just as dawn was breaking. A tripod is on the ground and what looks like a bunch of camera equipment is on the tabletop. After the elk charges, it bellows out its eerie bugle.

Some people in the comments criticized the photographer for being in harm’s way, but as the Facebook account’s operator explains, it all happened so fast.

“This morning, I shared a video of this bull charging a photographer, and I’ve seen some harsh comments calling him names. That’s really unfair,” Colorado Wild Photography writes.

“We were a safe distance away, standing by our cars, and no one approached the elk. What set this bull off was the fact that his cows were inside a fenced enclosure and he couldn’t reach them. He was fired up and frustrated. Wildlife can be unpredictable, and sometimes things happen quickly, even when you’re being careful. A little kindness and understanding go a long way.”

The rut is the annual mating season for elk, which occurs in early fall. During this period, bulls strut and posture to advertise their virility as they attempt to gather a harem of females

The tense atmosphere often comes to blows as they lock antlers with rivals. During these violent clashes, deaths can occur.

And even if a bull survives the rut, many of them are exhausted, having spent weeks bugling, fighting, and guarding instead of eating. Some lose up to 20% of their body weight, leaving them vulnerable to predators and harsh winters.

So if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere and thinking about taking photos of deer, be careful out there because, as the video shows, it can turn ugly in an instant.