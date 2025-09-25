Biden’s Portrait in Trump’s New Presidential Walk of Fame is a Photo of an Autopen

President Donald Trump has hung a photo of an autopen to represent President Joseph Biden in the newly designed presidential portrait gallery in the West Wing Colonnade.

In a video posted by communications advisor Margo Martin, black and white photos of presidents starting from Dwight Eisenhower can be seen on the outside wall until it reaches Biden’s slot, which shows an autopen signing his name.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

This is a reference to Trump’s claims that Biden’s aides used the autopen to sign law-enacting documents because the 46th president “didn’t have much of an idea what was going on”, labeling it the “biggest scandal maybe in the last 100 years” of the United States.

Biden has pushed back on these claims, releasing a statement on the matter. “Let me be clear,” he saind in June. “I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

The autopen is a device designed to replicate a person’s signature with precision, most often used for high-volume or ceremonial documents, and its use has become commonplace on Capitol Hill and in the White House. Presidents from both major parties have relied on it to sign letters, proclamations, and other official communications.

The White House shared photos on social media of Trump checking out the autopen photo, as well as a close-up showing the picture flanked by Trump’s official portraits.

Trump has made big changes to the White House since entering office for the second time. Last month, former White House photographer Pete Souza criticized the decision to hide away President Obama’s official portrait from the Grand Foyer of the White House, calling it “petty or racist.”

ABC News reports that Trump also removed a portrait of former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton and replaced it with a red, white, and blue painting of himself. Clinton was Trump’s challenger in the 2016 election.

Trump has also made more significant changes to the White House, including paving over the Rose Garden and has plans to construct a large ballroom.