Before and After Photos Capture Destruction Brought by Civil War in Sudan

Matt Growcoot
A street with damaged buildings and debris, overlaid with three inset photos showing groups of people walking and standing on sidewalks in an urban setting. Trees and tall buildings appear in the background.
Photographer Mosab Abushama overlays peacetime photos of Sudan on top of photos showing the devastation war has caused.

The civil war in Sudan that began on April 15, 2023, has claimed the lives of tens of thousands. The humanitarian crisis it has created threatens hundreds of thousands, yet it’s a distant conflict that Westerners know little about.

At the start of this year, the United States declared ethnic cleansing had taken place in the Darfur region which it characterized as a genocide. The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has affected millions of Sudanese, including photographer Mosab Abushama.

“This project began as a personal visual diary, just me documenting everyday life,” Abushama tells PetaPixel. “But when the war started, everything changed. It happened because I stayed, because I had to stay.”

A photograph of two people indoors is placed in the center of a scene showing a destroyed, debris-filled urban area viewed from inside a damaged building. The contrast highlights loss and memories amid destruction.

A group of people pose and smile together in a bright living room; their photo is superimposed over the background of a room damaged by fire, with charred walls and debris on the floor.

“As a Sudanese and a photographer, navigating this new reality poses profound challenges. What is life like for people amidst the war? How do they cope, and how has the conflict altered the very fabric of their existence? The present shapes our future, yet many stories and events remain untold and unreachable due to the perilous circumstances,” he says.

Abushama’s project Tadween, Arabic for “recording”, began when he first started pursuing photography as a hobby in 2019. He captured life in his home city of Omdurman; children playing, families eating together, and street scenes.

But Abushama, who frequently uses a smartphone camera, became an accidental war photographer as his local neighborhood became a battlefield and he and his family became displaced. Many of his relatives fled the country but Abushama stayed behind with his elderly father in a different area. He returned home after a year of fighting to find the place where he used to live had been razed to the ground.

“After a year, I was finally able to return to my house and neighborhood,” he says. “Seeing those familiar places again, now changed by war, I felt a strong need to show people how I experienced them. By layering old photos over new ones, I wanted to visually express the contrast between what was and what is.”

A grayscale photo of a rundown street with trash bags in front of an old wall; three color insets show vibrant details: a leafy tree, colorful plants, and painted tires repurposed as planters.

A group of men in white robes sit in a circle on a green mat indoors, superimposed over a background of a burned, dilapidated room with charred walls and debris on the floor.

Abushama’s resulting photos are a poignant example of the destruction of war, contrasting the carefree life before war broke out and the devastation afterward.

“I want people to know the truth,” he says. “To understand what we’ve endured, what we’ve lost, and how the war has affected every part of our lives. Sudan is more than headlines — it’s people, families, homes, and dreams.”

A utility pole covered in wires and birds sits amid a street of damaged, crumbling buildings. The sky is clear, and a single bird is flying above the pole.

A man in a light gray suit sits on a wooden chair against a red patterned rug hung on a beige wall. He reads a book, and a long rifle leans upright against the chair beside him.
Abushama’s photo of a groom on his wedding day won a prize at this year’s World Press Photo awards.

A group of women wearing bright red hijabs and black clothing stand outdoors under a clear blue sky. One woman holds a rifle raised high, while others look forward with serious expressions.

A young boy stands outside a building, holding a large toy gun made from colorful recycled cans. The wall behind him is decorated with painted art and Arabic script. The boy looks directly at the camera with a serious expression.

Since gaining independence from Britain in 1956, Sudan has endured 20 military coup attempts — the highest number of any African nation. The current conflict erupted after the ousting of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, a moment that briefly sparked hope for a democratic transition. But when the two military factions, the SAF and the RSF, who were meant to share power with civilian leaders, turned on each other, the country was plunged into chaos.

“It’s my country, my home. I hope I can return,” says Abushama who was recently recognized by World Press Photo for his image of a groom holding a gun at his wedding in Omdurman. The wedding took place against the backdrop of gunfire and artillery shelling but he still describes the event as “beautiful.”

Abushama is currently residing in New York City and studying at the School of Visual Arts. More of his work can be found on Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Mosab Abushama

